Action continues apace at a busy Lisbane Farm

Lisbane Farm has been buzzing over the past month with competitions, lessons and schooling almost every day of the week.

The Tuesday night Jump Cross competitions are now on grass as well as the all weather tracks, which provides even more variety in the terrain and fences on offer.

Organisers have been particularly pleased to see many of the regular young riders growing in confidence over the weeks and moving up a class.

Jump Cross continues every Tuesday night starting at 6pm. Schooling and lessons are available by arrangement. To book, contact Eric on 07971 146 505 or message via Facebook.

Results - April 18:

75cm: 1st, Simone Leathem (Willow); 2nd, Georgia Pemberton (Buckaroo); 3rd, Libby Beggs (Penn Island Rebel); 4th, Liz Wilson (Chesko); 5th, Luca Moore (Karmachameleon).

90cm: 1st, Melissa McKee (Sweeper); 2nd, Robert McKee (Maverick); 3rd, Georgia Kirkwood (Tia Maria); 4th, Sara Reid (Rocco); 5th, Christina Devine (Aragorn).

Results: 25 April

75cm: 1st, Rachael Kerr (Hughie); =2nd, Emma Irwin (Sergeant) and Leo McGarry (Savannah); 4th, Peter Murdock (Dun and Dusted); 5th, Hazel English (Pops).

90cm: 1st, Alex Greer (Phoenix Spark); 2nd, Simone Leathem (Willow); 3rd, Meghan Murray (Annie); 4th, Tommy Price (Leo); 5th, Alex Turley (Summer).