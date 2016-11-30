Ailsa has a ‘Bright Outlook’ at annual NR Eventing Awards Ball

The Northern Region of Eventing Ireland held their Awards Ball at La Mon House Hotel recently to promote and celebrate the organisation’s many eventing achievements for 2016, writes Dora Beacom.

This was certainly the ‘Society Event of the Year’ with maximum capacity of 600 competitors, sponsors, supporters, owners, breeders and landowners and a waiting list unfulfilled.

The attendee list read like a ‘Who’s Who’ of all aspects of equestrianism.

Northern Region Chair, Catherine Abbott, took to the stage to present the awards, a full list of which is detailed below.

A very worthy winner of ‘The Bright Outlook Memorial Trophy’ which Nicky Nesbitt and her husband, Richard, award annually to the person whom they regard best embraces the Sportsman criteria and ethos was Ailsa Martin. Ailsa certainly fulfilled this criteria, being a regular Sportsman competitor. At the end of the season she underwent major surgery and, with the lure of the 2017 season ahead, she has made remarkable progress with the goal of competition her rehabilitation challenge.

The recipient of the Roy Pugh Memorial Award was Nicola Roscoe who received a Beautiful print for the most deserving groom, as chosen by Ruth Eyre-Pugh from nominations submitted.

In her judging summary, Ruth said she was very impressed by the strong pool of contenders but Aimee’s nomination of her mother stood out as she described her as her rock at events. She said that she is not only her groom, she is her driver, caterer, mentor and biggest fan.

The magnificent efforts of the Northern Region members who were selected to represent Ireland at various events throughout the year were also acknowledged.

In particular, Clare Abbott who was on the Irish Team in Fontainebleau which took 3rd place. She was also on the Irish Olympics Team in Rio.

Susie Berry on Vanir Hello Duca and Daniel Brown on Euro Jackpot represented Ireland on the European Young Rider Team in Montelibretti, Italy while Ella Boyle on Catriona, Anna Kelly with Something Special and Toni Quail on Ringfort Rua were selected for the European Junior Team in Montelibretti, Italy.

There was a very successful auction, compered by the amazing Raymond Bready as well as a ballot of many items. The Northern Region is deeply indebted to all those who provided auction and ballot items: Woodford Medical Centre, Alison Crothers, Richard Nesbitt, Tattersalls International Horse Trials, Ballindenisk International Horse Trials, Eventing Ireland, Iveagh Hunt, Equestrian Farm Feeds, La Mon House Hotel, Michelle International Salon, Vicky Dobbin of Feedwell, Jean Mitchell, Danescroft Equestrian Centre, Stonebridge Horse Feeds, Duggan Family, John Kelly, Janice Reddy of Ardnacashel, Top Spec and Georgia Stubington.

The Bizz, as always, provided excellent music and revellers continued to enjoy the occasion well into the following day.

Photographs on the evening were taken by Sporting Images and can be viewed on the website www.sportingimagesni.com