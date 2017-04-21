All set for Killyleagh Show

For over 200 years Killyleagh has been hosting a country show providing family fun and excitement for locals and visitors alike.

This friendly and welcoming show has horse and pony classes to suit everyone with cups and rosettes for the winners.

Everyone is encouraged to take this opportunity for a run on grass before Balmoral Show.

There are also the great favourites including donkey and dog classes. A highlight will be a display of dog agility by Ravarra Dog Club.

Food is available on site. There will also be a selection of trade stands for browsing and buying that essential thing.

A full schedule may be downloaded from the show website killyleaghshow.net

All proceeds will be going to the Marie Curie Hospice.