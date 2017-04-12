All set for Whip and Collar Club May Day show

The Whip and Collar Driving Club will be holding their fifth consecutive show on Bank Holiday Monday, 1st May 2017, at Portmore Equestrian Centre.

The show this year will be action-packed with the introduction of new classes. Again the club is pleased to confirm that not only will the regular faces within the driving world be in attendance, but there are a large number of new faces coming to join in the show.

The judge on the day will be Jessica Dudley-Apicella from Brentwood, Essex, whose expertise is as diverse as her judging credentials. She will be assisted on the day by Kelly Searle.

Jessica needs no introduction in the driving world having won Horse of the Year Show twice and reserve once in the last three years.

The enthusiasm and professionalism this young lady has shown in driving circles has encouraged quite a number of younger drivers to participate in taking up the reins.

So the adrenalin on the day will soar especially with so many different types of horses all under the one roof ranging from Welsh ponies, traditional cobs, Kerry bog, donkeys, Freisians, shires, private drive and the Hackneys who are exhilarating to watch.

A spokesperson said: “We at the club are hugely indebted to all the sponsors who contributed to the running of the show. It has been overwhelming this year the amount of new sponsorship we have availed of.

“So keep your diary free and head to Portmore Equestrian Centre on Monday 1st May 2107, follow us on facebook for more information: The Whip and Collar Driving Club.

“Also a massive thanks to all our helpers, exhibitors and spectators because it takes everyone to make this an unforgettable and enjoyable show day.”