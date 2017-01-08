Baileys sponsors Flexi Eventing at the Meadows

The very popular Flexi Eventing series at The Meadows Equestrian Centre begins on Saturday 21 January and runs each Saturday until 4 March.

This has been very generously sponsored to the tune of £1000 by Baileys Horse Feeds with points being awarded for performance of combinations as well as attendance each week. Cash prizes will be presented on the final day.

Dressage, which must be pre-entered by Wednesday of each week, takes place in Arena 1 and caters for Intro, Pre Novice, Novice and Intermediate (subject to demand) levels .

Showjumping in Arena 2 starts at 9am with two heights (70cms & 1m) running simultaneously. These will subsequently be raised to 80cms and 1.10m followed by 90cms and 1.20m.

The cross country course, including the water complex, is also open for use.

The Flexi Eventing is open to everyone and costs £10 per discipline or £25 for all three.

Plaiting is not necessary.

Full details are on the MEC and Eventing Ireland websites.

Dressage entries to Dora on 07876758979 or dorabeacom@live.co.uk

Hope to see you all there!