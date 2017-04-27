On a glorious sunny day, with not a cloud in the sky over 100 horses and ponies enjoyed Ballycross charity cross country, over 60 fences through beautiful countryside just outside Banbridge.

The organisers wish to thank Iveagh Fox Hounds, the fence building team, the landowners and the many participants and supporters who in whatever way helped make this day such a success for such a worthwhile charity.

The group is proud to have presented £3,050 to Southern Area Hospice Services, who provide invaluable support and care to people living within the Southern Health Board Area, who are suffering from cancer and life limiting diseases. Their aim is to provide the best quality of life for their patients and their families ‘Together we can help others’.

Did you know? Southern Area Hospice Services relies on 73p in every pound coming from fundraising to enable them to care for and support patients and their families.

The Fundraising Department has to raise £2.5 million in 2017 to maintain the level of care currently available. This equates to £208,333 per month, £48,077 per week or £6,849 per day.