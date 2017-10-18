Ballymena Academy Navy double

Once again it was a full action packed day at The Meadows Equestrian Centre for the second leg of the TRI Inter schools Showjumping League, also supported by Baileys Horse Feeds and Lisburn Bowl.

A 9am start is customary in both arenas and almost 40 of the youngest competitors were lined up and ready to go promptly in Arena 2 with the 50cms class.

Ruby Kinkaid riding Houdini, winners of the Novice Individual

The standard of jumping in this class is exceptionally high with fourteen double clears recorded. Closest to the optimum time this month with a margin of just 0.36 of a second was Matthew Wilcock, from Ballywalter Primary, riding Solar Eclipse followed by Sophie Nesbitt and Chino from Mountnorris Primary.

Tack and Turn out Judges were Mrs Gillie Carson and Mrs Denise Withers and the prize in this class went to a very deserving Daniel O’Sullivan and Elmos Delight from St Malachy’s PS in Castlewellan.

Six Primary School teams gave it their all as they battled to get top points. All performed brilliantly and ended on a zero score with the fastest time given by the Jolly Jumpers, followed by Armstrong Arrows who were making their debut this season.

Many of those combinations also participated in the 70cms individual competition which was won by Dromara Primary School pupil, Ruby Kinkaid on her very accomplished little pony, Houdini. Just over half a second behind was Sam Jackson who moved up one place from last month with Ike.

The Novice Individual class is always a marathon session with over 80 entries. Top of the bunch was Charley Hanna and Trigger from Kilkeel High School who accrued a three quarter second margin over second placed Megan Nelson and Astrex from Ballynahinch High School.

It is always amazing to see the geographic spread of competitors who attend this very popular League and this month was no exception, with thirty teams competing in a very competitive Novice Team event. However, there were just two teams who finished on a zero score and stealing the march was Down High Hawks followed by Larne Grammar.

The Open Team class had a clear, outright winner with Ballymena Academy Navy the only quartet to finish on a zero score, giving them a back to back victory. Belfast Royal Academy took runner up spot as the only team on a four penalty score.

The Open Individual class was fast and furious and last month’s runner up, Cerys Howell on Essenar Luizza, took the win followed by Ellen Ward and Phoenix Delight.

It was a case of déjà vu in the Premier Individual class where Lucy Morton and Bert secured their second win followed by sister, Kathryn, and Whiskey from Royal School Armagh.

Huge thanks, as always, go to all the helpers on the day: Judges, Starters, Arena Party, Office Staff and Tack Inspectors for their efficiency and speed at getting such large numbers through the various classes.

Thank you, also, to the Schools’ chefs d’equipe, for all their hard work and co-operation.

The organisers are also deeply indebted to TRI Equestrian, Baileys Horse Feeds and Lisburn Bowl for their very generous sponsorship and support.

Full Results

Primary Individual – 50cms: 1, Matthew Wilcock, Solar Eclipse, Ballywalter PS; 2, Sophie Nesbitt, Chino, Mountnorris; 3, Lucy Orr, Rosco, Howard PS; 4, Ellie McDowell, Peplow Dancing Queen, Carrickmannon PS; 5, Nicole Peoples, Forest Flash, Whitehead PS; 6, Lily Murphy, Busby, Meadowbridge PS.

Tack & Turn Out Winner: Daniel O’Sullivan, Elmos Delight, St Malachy’s PS Castlewellan

Primary Teams

1, The Jolly Jumpers (Anna McErlean, Lilly, Emma Burns, Polly, Ruby Kinkaid, Houdini, Benjamin Moore, Makers)

2, Armstrong Arrows (India Heffron, Caesar, Charles Heffron, Lady, Alex Best, Judy, Charles Heffron, Ellie)

3, Fabulous 4 (Mya McCullough, Windale Blue Sapphire, Grace Morton, Stormy’s Boy, Thomas Patton, Rokeby Pepper, Sam Jackson, Ike)

4, Chicks With Sticks (Charlotte Betts, Charlie’s Dream, Katie Robinson, Bally Bays Boy, Taylor McKnight, Bambi, Charlotte McCracken, Blaney’s Boy)

5, Marvellous Mix Ups (Megan Carville, Robe Archie, Molly McCartney, Darby O’Gill, Emma Bamford, Chardonnay, Ella Lynsey, Toffee)

6, Rapid Rebels (Ceoladh Crozier, Catch Me If You Can, Amber Bradley, Flynn, Andrew Sharvin, Archill Lass, Fergus Emmett, Cash)

Tack & Turn Out Winners: Fabulous 4 (Mya McCullough, Windale Blue Sapphire, Grace Morton, Stormy’s Boy, Thomas Patton, Rokeby Pepper, Sam Jackson, Ike)

Primary Individuals – 70cms: 1, Ruby Kinkaid, Houdini, Dromara Primary; 2, Sam Jackson, Ike, Ballyclare PS; 3, Taylor McKnight, Killeshin Bsambino, Bronte PS; 4, India Heffron, Ellie, Armstrong PS; 5, India Heffron, Caesar, Armstrong PS; 6, Peter Morton, Princess, Bocombra.

Tack & Turn Out Winner: Ebony Ritchie, Goldie, Millington PS

Novice Individuals – 85cms: 1, Charley Hanna, Trigger, Kilkeel HS; 2, Megan Nelson, Astrex, High School, Ballynahinch; 3, Victoria Boville, Bobby, Dromore High School; 4, Megan Carson, Tynan Tobias, High School, Ballynahinch; 5, Hannah Woolsey, Hillside Figaro, Rainey Endowed; 6, Emma Burns, Flapjack Flyer.

Tack & Turn Out Winner: Ellie McCann, Blakes Super Sonic Sonia, Dungannon Integrated College

Novice Teams

1, Down High Hawks (Anna Hogg, Kayleigh, Alice Emmett, Sky Double J, Troy Watson, Rory’s Glen Angie)

2, Larne Grammar (Jenna Reid, Rustum’s Jubilee, Anna Jackson, Knickerbucker Glory, Tyler Houston, Percy, Katie Lee Houston, Sky Lara)

3, Down High Gold (Abby Cummiskey, Holiday Graceful Lady, Abby Brown, Buckaroo, Abby Cummiskey, Blackjack, Zara Sharvin, Dusty)

4, Dromore High 1 (Victoria Boville, Bobby, Shannon Boville, Buster, Catherine McClelland, Starlight, Katie Topley, Laser)

5, Aquinas (Ellen McEvoy, Indie, Jean McComish, Buddy, Ellen McEvoy, Buddy, Jean McComish, Indie)

6, Rathfriland High School (Zara Smyth, Inky Dinky, Melissa Mckinstry, Streedagh Pixie, Rosey Herron, Applejack Buttercrunch, Zara Smyth, Tilly’s Comet).

Tack & Turn Out Winners: Friends Divis (Ben Rowlatt McCormick, Banjo, Jodie Morrison, Lost Boy, Charlie Black, Oscar Rua, Tom Rowlatt McCormick, Coill Durmead William)

Open Individual: 1, Cerys Howell, Essenar Luizza, Glenlola Collegiate; 2, Ellen Ward, Phoenix Delight, St Joseph’s Grammar, Donaghmore; 3, Victoria Lee, Duffy, Royal School, Armagh; 4, Josh Mark, Calinvella, Cambridge House Grammar; 5, Rory Osbourne, Bella Bambino, St Patricks Grammar, Armagh; 6, Abby Morton, Verdi, Royal School, Armagh.

Tack And Turn Out Winner: Samantha Billings, Buster Diamond Belle, Ballyclare Secondary

Open Teams

1, Ballymena Academy Navy (Alex Byrne, Millbrae Abbie, Tori Surgenor, Rocket Lady, William Hamilton, Rakish Talisman, Alex Byrne, Forest Lodge Rambler)

2, Belfast Royal Academy (Jessica Davidson, NHS Nadal, Sasha Wilson, Bonnie Shooting Star, Rocco Quinn, Redwood Thor, Rocco Quinn, Rock Black and Blue)

3, Glenlola Divas (Cerys Howell, Ferros Kandy, Phoebe Beaumont, Edie, Zara Wood, Rathcline Supreme, Cerys Howell, Mr Murphy)

4, Down High Flyers (Charlotte Leslie, Da Vinci, Alex Cleland, Rafa Smash, Jessica Nelson, Duke, Charlotte Leslie, Seymours Pride)

5, Assumption Grammar (Alex Turley, Ann’s Bob, Emily Stewart, Rock N Roll, Zara Burns, Ardnacashel Little Dreamer, Lucy Savage, Woodstock P)

6, Ballymena Academy Red (Taylor Hunter, Magic Rhythm, Charlotte Wylie, Perhaps B, Courtney Hamilton, Buddy, Ellen Harkness, Galloon Keano)

Tack & Turn Out Winners: Ballymena Academy Red (Taylor Hunter, Magic Rhythm, Charlotte Wylie, Perhaps B, Courtney Hamilton, Buddy, Ellen Harkness, Galloon Keano).

Premier Individuals - 1.10m: 1, Lucy Morton, Bert, Killicomaine; 2, Kathryn Morton, Whiskey, Royal School Armagh; 3, Ben Rowlatt McCormick, MJI Cabernet; 4, Trudi MCoosh, Charlie, Victoria; 5, Meadhh Mcilduff, Dalstown Done and Dusted; 6, Katie Good, Queen of Coins, Lurgan College.