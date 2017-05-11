Beth and Lockstown Luvli take the over 95cm honours at Mill Yard

Tuesday, April 18, saw a very good turnout at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough for the Easter Showjumping Event.

Some very quick speed rounds meant the day was thoroughly enjoyed by competitors and spectators alike.

Organisers wish to say a big ‘thank you’ to all who supported the event.

The Summer Showjumping League starts on Friday, May 19, at 6pm with cross poles.

For more information, check out www.mill-yard.co.uk or contact Lucy on 07790625794.

Results for Easter Showjumping, Tuesday, April 18:

Cross Poles: 1st, Charlotte Nelson on Bonny; 2nd, Anna Vallely on Milo; 3rd, Jazmin Kirkwood on Darcy; 4th, Rebecca Dudley on Torreto; 5th, Robyn McMurray on Candi; 6th, Phoenix Rutledge on Candi.

55cm: 1st, Maia Carson on Bonnie; 2nd, Vivienne Andrews on Sarahs Pebbles; 3rd, Rebecca Dudley on Torreto; 4th, Kaitlin Kearns on Puzzle; 5th, Alana Steele on Willow; 6th, Jazmin Kirkwood on Darcy.

70cm: 1st, Una Megoran on Misty; 2nd, Lara McComb on Skip; 3rd, Gareth Quinn on Cookie; 4th, Ian Montgomery on Stella; 5th, Katelyn Vallely on Ellie; 6th, Beth Taylor on Nomads Border Breeze.

80cm: 1st, Amy Shilliday on Mouse; 2nd, Megan Carson on Tia; 3rd, Una Megoran on Misty; 4th, Gareth Quinn on Cookie; 5th, Kerry Sloan on Bobity; 6th, Nat Wilton on Harvey.

Double Clears: Adam Booth on Max,

95cm: 1st, Beth Taylor on Lockstown Luvli; 2nd, Amy Shilliday on Mouse; 3rd, Eirin Carson on Breeze; 4th, Nat Wilton on Hoho; 5th, Nat Wilton on Wishful; 6th, Rebecca McParland on Sir Carlos Blue.