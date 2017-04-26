Bumper Easter entries as horse series reaches half way stage

With the phrase ‘April Showers’ ringing true, the Meadows Equestrian enjoyed bumper entries over the Easter weekend with over 140 entries going through in the SJI arena.

In addition to that the unregistered arena also reported a very busy day with a vast array of classes being jumped in.

Peter Smyth riding Ballyheerin Bay Lad, winner of the 1.20m. Pictures: Victoria O'Connor

In the biggest class of the day, 56 riders took to the arena in the 1.10m to take on the course designed by resident FEI designer Aaron McCusker.

After some very time saving turns on display the eventual winner was Margaret Fulleron with James Kernan’s Vinday, followed closely behind by Louise Anderson’s KEC Lanz ridden by Wendy Anderson.

Results

90cm - Divided between Ballynakilly Farms Ltd’s Annaghquin Lady Jane (Garth Swaile), Carol M Armstrong’s Cornascriebe Last Lady (Carol M Armstrong), Andrew Murdock’s Edentrillick Phoenix (William Greene), Sarah Majury’s Sky Double Take (Nicole McClements).

Margaret Fullerton riding Vinday, winners of the 1.10m

1m - Divided between Rachel Harrison’s An Cailin Ora (Rachel Harrison), Ballynakilly Farms Ltd’s Annaghquin Lady Jane (Garth Swaile), Helen Patterson’s Ballyrobinblackphantom (Rachel Patterson), The Ballydun Group c/o Edward Little’s Carnlea Premier (Edward Little), Lynn Kelly’s Donaghmore Dolly(aes) (Lynn Kelly), Diane Atcheson’s Echoes of Time (Diane Atcheson), William Greene’s Edentrillick Lucy Lou (Hannah Agnew), Andrew Murdock’s Edentrillick Phoenix (William Greene), Tracy Woods’s Falling For You (Zoe Woods), Heather Graham’s Flutter Bye (Heather Graham), Noletta Smyth’s Fyfin Echo One (Jaymie Smyth), Joanna Curran’s Goldcha (Joanna Curran), Helen Pearson - Murray’s Little Miss Mollie (Helen Pearson - Murray), Desmond Mackey’s Moneybroom Alegro Vivace (Peter Smyth), David Conlon’s Muckno Mac (Claire Conlon), Una McSorley’s Omard Annie Time (Una McSorley), Jenny McLeigh’s Seaforde Vale (Jenny McLeigh), Camella McDowell’s Titanium Blue (Angela Percy), Lorraine Patton’s Tullycrine Boy (Lorraine Patton).

1.10m: 1, James Kernan’s Vinday (Margaret Fullerton); 2, Louise Anderson’s KEC Lanz (Wendy Anderson); 3, Frank McLeigh’s Dunnanew Sunset (Mary McLeigh); 4, Joe Harris’s Coppindell Concorde (Joe Harris); 5, Judith Dunlop’s Cinnickroodnoot (Sara Dunlop); 6, Ian Chapman’s Mullentine Sure Diamond (Rachel Chapman).

1.20m: 1, Paul Carr’s Ballyheerin Bay Lad (Peter Smyth); 2, Suzanne Posnett’s Karmijn (Suzanne Posnett); 3, Morris G Smyth and Elaine Mason’s Elamo Luz The Business (Luke Campbell); 4, Stephen McCormick’s Argentino Tango (Amy McCormick); 5, Nicole McClements’s Foreign Affair (Suzanne Posnett); 6, Amy McCormick’s Elegant Lady (KWPN) (Amy McCormick).

1.30m: 1, Derek Gaw’s Rocky Bond (Philip Gaw); 2, Beth Armstrong’s Orchard Echo (Suzanne Posnett); 3, Trevor Clingan’s Ardtana Flash Forward (Charlene Clingan); 4, McLoughlin Bros’ Jack Diamond (IHR) (Edward Little); 5, Paul Caves’s Quinten (Paul Caves); 6, Collette Doris’s Sligo Cavalier Lass (Stephen Smith).