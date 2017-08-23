Busy times at Lisbane Farm

Summer activities at Lisbane Farm have continued into August with show jumping and cross country training with Eric every week, as well as the Tuesday night competition.

Organisers have been delighted to see yet more new faces among the prizewinners week on week.

Prize winners in the 1m class on 8 August receiving their pries from Pat Turley of Kingsfield Haylage. From Left: Stuart McEwan (3rd), Pat Turley, Ellie Parkhill (1st) and Alex Cleland (2nd)

Last week however, Simone Leathem managed to do the double and win the 75cm riding Hope and the 90cm with the very consistent Willow.

Very well done to Simone.

Many thanks as always to Kingsfield Haylage for the generous sponsorship and to photographer Anne Morrison. Competition continues for a few more weeks, with facilities available to hire by clubs or for schooling by prior arrangement with Eric. See full summer schedule on Eric Pele Equestrian Facebook or phone for further details on 07971146505.

RESULTS 8 AUGUST

Friends Emma Irwin and Eve Fitzsimmons who were in the prizes in the 75cm class on 8 August. Emma (left) finished 1st and 3rd, with Eve in 5th place.

75cm: 1st Emma Irwin (Sergeant), 2nd Anna McCaldin (Joey), 3rd Emma Irwin (Coco), 4th Alex Turley (Summer), 5th Eve Fitzsimmons (One Fine Day)

90cm: 1st Amy Shilliday (Mouse), 2nd Alex Greer (Phoenix Spark), 3rd Meghan Murray (Annie), 4th Liz Wilson (Snowball), 5th Clare Brown (Monkey Business)

1m: 1st Ellie Parkhill (Mac), 2nd Alex Cleland (Wolff), 3rd Stuart McEwen (Penny)

RESULTS 15 AUGUST

75cm: 1st Simone Leathem (Hope), 2nd Emma Irwin (Sergeant,) 3rd Abby Brown (Buckaroo), 4th Pauline Lencon (Suzie), 5th Hannah Ferguson (Mia)

90cm: Simone Leathem (Willow), 2nd Bartley Murphy (Clarcie), 3rd Meghan Murray (Annie), 4th Michael Graham (Bella), 5th Sophie Truesdale (Buffy)

1m: 1st Jordan Drain (Ruby) , 2nd Ellie Parkhill (Mac), 3rd Stuart McEwan (Penny), 4th Leo Pele (Ben), 5th Peter Murdock (Dun & Dusted)