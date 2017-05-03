Busy weekend as TRI & Baileys Tour heads to the North-West

It was invasion of the pony athletes to the North west, as ponies, riders, parents and entourage travelled to Eglinton and Templemore, as they hosted their respective legs of the TRI Equestrian NI & Baileys Horse Feeds Ulster Region Spring Pony Tour.

Eglinton

Owned by the Eglinton Equestrian Club, the seventh leg of the popular league organised by the pony committee of SJI Ulster Region travelled to Eglinton.

Welcoming athletes to the centre under the directorship of Kieran O’Brien, course designer for the day, William Crean produced challenging yet flowing courses which provided great entertainment for those spectating.

In the 128 Under 10’s Robert Russell held onto the lead to claim the maximum 10 points available. Sticking with the 128 riders, Conor Harris took the win in the 128 90cms onboard Creaghduff Charlotte. Taking his second win of the series to date Matthew Conlon took the win in the 1m class to move his tally on the leaderboard up.

Lisross Diamond Skye, under the guidance of Ellen Thompson took the spoils in the 138 1m, stopping the clock in 32.21, with cousin Niamh McEvoy hot on her heels just 0.40 seconds behind the Fintona native. In the 138 1.10m, Alex Finney with Coltstown Dun Cruiser were the eventual winners ending up on zero faults and a time of 27.63.

Winning the 148 1.10, local athlete Amy Leigh McAuley took the spoils with Sunkist Lad in a time of 32.84. Making the journey from Crumlin Annie Courtney Cadam make a worthwhile visit to the Northwest, winning the 148 1.20 with her mother Linda’s ‘ LCC One Man for Some Man’.

Templemore

With the kind offer of stabling being facilitated by Eglinton Equestrian Club, many riders took the opportunity to remain in the area, ready to roll into Templemore for the eighth leg of the TRI Equestrian NI & Baileys Horse Feeds UR Spring Pony Tour. Making it a full weekend of pony jumping, the course designer was once again National designer, William Crean.

Making it a winning weekend, 128 athlete Matthew Conlon took the first place on the podium in the 128 1m, after his win in the same class not 24 hours prior. The 128 90cms was won on this instance by Kym Moore with Leo the Lionheart.

Also making good use of the back to back weekend in the northwest was Ellen Thompson, after her 138 1m win in Eglinton, Thompson also took the Templemore 1m.

Not happy with just the one win, she went one better to also take the 138 1.10m in a battle with Cookstown athlete Victoria Thompson.

Making the journey from Fivemiletown, Nicholas Bothwell took the win in the 148 1.10m to gain the maximum 10 Tour points in this very competitive class. Bothwell onboard his mother Rosemary’s skewbald mare, held onto his lead with less than one second to spare again his closest rival, Samuel Wilson who had to settle for second place with Pat Connell’s Springhill Clover. Getting their first maximum points on the board, Enniskillen athlete Katie Conlon had a convincing win with Ballybaloo who was four seconds clear of their nearest rival.

Eglinton

128 80cm - Divided between Martin Kelly’s Ballyglunin Girl (IHR) (Zara-Jane Kelly), Karen McFadden’s Baronagh Boy (Cara McFadden), Roisin Donnelly’s Boomerang Barney (Zara-Jane Kelly), Andrew Thompson’s Capparoe Chic (Beth Thompson), Karen McFadden’s Charlie (Cara McFadden), Tom Carmody’s Cosmic Chaos (Mackenzie Carmody), Orla Harris’s Creaghduff Charlotte (Conor Harris), Nicola Burns’s Dat’ill Do (Emma Burns), Karen McFadden’s Jim Jim (Cormac Taggert), Lisa Smith’s Latsey Sunday (Tia Smith), Owen Sharkey’s Molly Polly (Caoimhian Sharkey), Pam Moore’s Oaklea Supreme (Kym Moore), Patricia Dalton’s Vales Little Bobbi (Caoimhian Sharkey).

128 85cm Under 10: 1st, Jane C P Russell’s Newtown Black Guy (Robert Russell); 2nd, Pam Moore’s Smokegun (Kym Moore); 3rd, Pam Moore’s Leo the Lionheart II (Kym Moore); 4th, Heffron Equine Ltd’s Miss Susie (India Heffron); 5th, Martin Kelly’s A Little Fairplay (Zara-Jane Kelly); 6th, Tracy Kelly’s Bright Bling (Zara-Jane Kelly); 7th, Nicola Burns’s Dat’ill Do (Emma Burns); 8th, Martin Kelly’s Ballyglunin Girl (IHR) (Zara-Jane Kelly).

128 90cm - 1, Orla Harris’s Creaghduff Charlotte (Conor Harris); 2, Jane C P Russell’s Newtown Black Guy (Robert Russell); 3, Sarah Doherty’s Millfield Papoose (Oliver Doherty); 4, Andrew Thompson’s Capparoe Chic (Beth Thompson); 5, Jane C P Russell’s Super Sonic (Robert Russell); 6, Pam Moore’s Leo the Lionheart II (Kym Moore).

128 1m Jump off - 1, Bernard Conlon’s The Silver Legend (Matthew Conlon); 2, Gillian Kerr’s The Nut Cracker (Jemima Heffron); 3, Cali O’Donnell’s Dawn’s Little Princess (Teaghán Eamonn Burns); 4, Sarah Doherty’s Millfield Papoose (Oliver Doherty).

138 90cm - Divided between Rosemary Clements’s Derryvane Gale (Billie-Jean Lynch), Orla Harris’s Lenamore Lena (Alana Roulston), Oliver McVeigh’s Lily Clover (Calum McVeigh), Lisa Torrens’s Parc Pepsi (Dylan Harry Torrens), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Boomadonna (Niamh McEvoy), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Boomerang’s Gold (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Dean Bell’s Sparkling High Impact (Ben Maybin).

138 1m - 1, Andrew Thompson’s Lisross Diamond Skye (Ellen Thompson); 2, Brian Moran’s Riot Del Pegulil (Niamh McEvoy); 3, Norman Davis’s Glenvar Sparky (Yiayan Evans); 4, Denise Crawford’s Sparkling Va Va Boom (Erin Crawford); 5, Andrew Thompson’s Evros Delight (Ellen Thompson); 6, Rosemary Clements’s Derryvane Truffles (Billie-Jean Lynch).

138 1.10m Jump off - 1, Jean Finney’s Coltstown Dun Cruiser (Alex Finney); 2, Denise Crawford’s Claggan Supreme (Erin Crawford); 3, Andrew Thompson’s Evros Delight (Ellen Thompson); 4, Shane McCauley’s Sunny (HPA) (Amy-Leigh McCauley); 5, Norman Davis’s Glenvar Sparky (Yiayan Evans).

148 1m - Divided between Dympna Coster’s Beech Hall (Hollie Coster), Bernard Conlon’s Border Boom (Katie Conlon), Michelle Magill’s Cashmir Jumper (Jordyn Magill), Bernard Conlon’s Lackaghmore Lucky (Arthur Conlon), Amanda Lynch’s Miraculous (Joshua Lynch), Ceira Hegarty’s Seapatrick Bertie (Caoimhe Hegarty), Rosemary Bothwell’s Sparkling Apache Gold (Nicholas Bothwell), Shane McCauley’s Sparkling Silver Dawn (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Shane McCauley’s Sunkist Lad (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Dympna Coster’s Too Posh (Hollie Coster), Maeve McEvoy’s Vales Bluebird (Niall McEvoy).

148 1.10m (To include 6 & 7 year old) - 1, Shane McCauley’s Sunkist Lad (Amy-Leigh McCauley); 2, Patrick Connell’s Springhill Clover (URSJAI) (Samuel Wilson); 3, John English’s Flash Molly (Charlotte Greer); 4, Damien McPhillips’s Acorn’s Bobby (Paul McPhillips); 5, Michelle Magill’s Mount Ross Rusty (Jordyn Magill); 6, Ceira Hegarty’s Seapatrick Bertie (Caoimhe Hegarty).

148 1.20m Jump Off - 1, Linda Courtney’s LCC Some Man For One Man (Annie Courtney-Cadam); 2, Cariad Mcalpine’s Loughnatousa Ron (Hugo McAlpine); 3, Andrew Thompson’s Trendy Blue (Ellen Thompson); 4, Michelle Magill’s Mount Ross Rusty (Jordyn Magill); 5, Ronald J Wilson’s Soul Rebel (Samuel Wilson).

Templemore

128 80cm - Divided between Martin Kelly’s A Little Fairplay (Zara-Jane Kelly), Tracy Kelly’s Bright Bling (Zara-Jane Kelly), Andrew Thompson’s Capparoe Chic (Beth Thompson), Tom Carmody’s Cosmic Chaos (Mackenzie Carmody), Nicola Burns’s Dat’ill Do (Emma Burns), Lisa Smith’s Latsey Sunday (Tia Smith), Martin McCready’s Penny IV (Ben Walsh), Briony Murphy’s Rough Diamond (Darragh Murphy), Andrew Thompson’s Ruthstown Speed (Beth Thompson), Paula McMaster’s Sootilicious (Alex McMaster), Janette Baxter’s Sparkling Class Act (Jessica Baxter), Patricia Dalton’s Vales Little Bobbi (Caoimhian Sharkey).

128 85cm Under 10s: 1st, Pam Moore’s Leo the Lionheart II (Kym Moore); 2nd= Martin Kelly’s A Little Fairplay (Zara-Jane Kelly) and Nicola Burns’s Dat’ill Do (Emma Burns); 4th, Tracy Kelly’s Bright Bling (Zara-Jane Kelly); 5th, Pam Moore’s Smokegun (Kym Moore).

128 90cm - 1, Pam Moore’s Leo the Lionheart II (Kym Moore); 2, Dionne Leathem’s Moihill Sundance (Simone Leathem); 3, Dionne Leathem’s Little Miss Magic (Simone Leathem); 4, Andrew Thompson’s Capparoe Chic (Beth Thompson).

128 1m - 1, Bernard Conlon’s The Silver Legend (Matthew Conlon); 2, Sarah Doherty’s Millfield Papoose (Oliver Doherty); 3, Dionne Leathem’s Little Miss Magic (Simone Leathem); 4, Dionne Leathem’s Moihill Sundance (Simone Leathem); 5, Lisa Torrens’s Jumper (Dylan Harry Torrens).

138 90cm - Divided between Nicola Burns’s Ardnacashel Little Dreamer (Zara Burns), Briony Murphy’s Kreme (Darragh Murphy), Sparkling Equine’s Lackaghmore Frishow (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Oliver McVeigh’s Lily Clover (Calum McVeigh), Lisa Torrens`s Parc Pepsi (Dylan Harry Torrens), Sparkling Equine’s Sparkling Boomerang’s Gold (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Aldyth Roulston’s Sparkling Delta Dawn (Mackenzie Carmody), Dean Bell’s Sparkling High Impact (Ben Maybin), Dionne Leathem’s Willow (HPA) (Simone Leathem).

138 1m - 1, Andrew Thompson’s Lisross Diamond Skye (Ellen Thompson); 2, Shane McCauley’s Sunny (HPA) (Amy-Leigh McCauley); 3, Bernard Conlon’s Tara (JRC) (Matthew Conlon); 4, Andrew Thompson’s Evros Delight (Ellen Thompson); 5, Denise Crawford’s Sparkling Va Va Boom (Erin Crawford); 6, Ronan McLaughlin’s Mentos Lara (Emma Jane McCloskey).

138 1.10cm - 1, Andrew Thompson’s Evros Delight (Ellen Thompson); 2, Colin Thompson’s Triple Treat (Victoria Thompson); 3, Shane McCauley’s Sunny (HPA) (Amy-Leigh McCauley); 3, Bernard Conlon’s Tara (JRC) (Matthew Conlon).

148 1m - Divided between Anne Torrens’s Bellindene Fagin (Jennifer Torrens), Bernard Conlon’s Border Boom (Katie Conlon), Bernard Conlon’s Lackaghmore Lucky (Arthur Conlon), Michael Doherty’s Mc Dappled Dream (Clara Doherty), Paula McLaughlin’s Roundstone Jack (Samuel Wilson), Ceira Hegarty’s Seapatrick Bertie (Caoimhe Hegarty), Rosemary Bothwell’s Sparkling Apache Gold (Nicholas Bothwell), Shane McCauley’s Sparkling Silver Dawn (Amy-Leigh McCauley), Joanne Sloan Allen’s WKD GI Joe (Jennifer Torrens).

148 1.10cm (inc 6/7 year old) - 1, Rosemary Bothwell’s Sparkling Apache Gold (Nicholas Bothwell); 2, Patrick Connell’s Springhill Clover (URSJAI) (Samuel Wilson); 3, Andrew Thompson’s Trendy Blue (Ellen Thompson); 4, Anne Torrens’s Derravaragh Gambler (Jennifer Torrens); 5, Bernard Conlon’s Border Boom (Katie Conlon); 6, Ceira Hegarty’s Seapatrick Bertie (Caoimhe Hegarty).

148 1.20cm - 1, Bernard Conlon’s Ballybaloo (Katie Conlon); 2, Ronald J Wilson’s Soul Rebel (Samuel Wilson); 3, Patrick Connell’s Springhill Clover (URSJAI) (Samuel Wilson); 4, Andrew Thompson’s Trendy Blue (Ellen Thompson); 5, Michelle Magill’s Mount Ross Rusty (Jordyn Magill).