CAFRE Enniskillen Campus hosts inspiring careers day

Equine students welcomed over 70 industry representatives from a wide range of equine businesses to their annual Careers and Bursary Presentations Event at Enniskillen Campus, writes Rachel Annan, Equine Technologist, CAFRE

Businesses included equine organisations, feed manufacturers, studs, racehorse trainers, equine media and physiotherapists. Final year students had the opportunity to partake in mock interviews with some of the top names in the industry and receive invaluable feedback which will benefit them in their future careers.

During the business exhibition, students met industry representatives and were able to discuss their own career path and what the industry looks for in a good employee.

The careers exhibition was followed by a panel discussion which was opened by Martin McKendry, CAFRE Director and chaired by Leo Powell from The Irish Field. Panellists were Michael Halford (Racehorse Trainer), Susan Spratt (British Horse Society, National Manager), David Verdon (Enniskillen Graduate, Rangers Lodge), Tara Armstrong (Enniskillen Graduate, Leopardstown Racecourse) and Amy McGarvey (Enniskillen Graduate, Horse Sport Ireland Intern); all offering invaluable advice to the students who listened with great interest.

Twelve Student Bursaries

Twelve eagerly anticipated Bursary awards were then presented to students who had excelled in various areas including assignments, video production and producing business plans.

Enniskillen Campus places great importance on preparing equine students for their future career of choice. The equine industry is truly international with the student alumni working in a range of positions across the globe.

Joe Osborne, Managing Director of Godolphin Ireland highlighted the unique partnership CAFRE Enniskillen has with the equine industry both locally and internationally.