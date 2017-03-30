CAFRE equine students on foaling duty

Equine students at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus began their foaling rota duties last week and already they have welcomed three foals, writes Ruth Moore, Lecturer, Enniskillen Campus.

The first foal was a beautiful Luidam filly which was born on St Patrick’s Day. Since then, two more mares have foaled in quick succession and we are delighted to have two more healthy foals; a Verdi filly and a Walk In The Park colt.

Students on the BSc Equine Management programme are involved in the management of the Enniskillen breeding yard during the second year of their programme. Lectures and assessments at the college include practical duties and management meetings with CAFRE staff to collectively make decisions on the running of the yards. Across all programmes, students are involved in the running of the equitation, racing and breeding yards.

Colleen Patterson from Omagh, who is studying a BSc (Hons) in Equine Management, said: “Enniskillen Campus offers an excellent balance of practical work and theory. You have the opportunity to work with horses on a daily basis and you can quickly see the benefits of the hard work you put in.”

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus is hosting a Spring Open Day on Saturday 1 April at 12 noon. They welcome anyone interested in studying a further or higher education equine course to come along.

The Open Day is an excellent opportunity to meet current students, see the facilities and student accommodation and talk to teaching staff at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus.

For further information on the equine courses which are offered at Enniskillen Campus and for further details of the Open Day, check out the website on www.cafre.ac.uk or follow at DiscoverCAFRE on Facebook.