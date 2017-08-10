CAFRE student on placement at Hunter Equestrian

CAFRE Enniskillen Campus student Tegan McCormack, from Dungannon, is completing her 10 week work placement at Ryan Hunter’s yard in Moneymore as part of her Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management.
Equine lecturer, Kathryn visited Tegan at Ryan Hunter’s yard to monitor her progress.
Commenting on her experiences, Tegan said: “I am pleased with my work placement. I am learning a lot and improving my skills in many areas. I have been given the opportunity to work with young horses, assist with lessons, visit vets and attend shows.
“I would really recommend this yard to other students wanting a good range of experiences.”
To find out more about the equine courses offered at Enniskillen Campus including the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management, come along to the open evening on Thursday, August 24, at 7pm or alternatively check out the courses on www.cafre.ac.uk.
