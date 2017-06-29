CAFRE student receives first Blue Frog Bedding award

Megan Norton, a final year Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management student, was the first successful recipient of the new Blue Frog bursary which was awarded as part of the Careers Day at Enniskillen Campus.

Final year level 3 students were required to undertake an Investigative Project in the Land Based Industries and produce a report. Megan undertook her detailed research project on the eventing sector of the industry.

Megan, from Greenisland Co Antrim, has been involved with horses most of her life and regularly participates in affiliated ‘Eventing Ireland’ competitions. She has also represented her school for five years in the show jumping team.

Megan has a deep love of horses and is dedicated to turning her passion into a career. She is extremely grateful to Blue Frog for the opportunity to win the bursary and intends to use it to further her studies through a Higher Education degree programme in Equine Management.

CAFRE would also thank Blue Frog for affording final year Further Education students the opportunity to obtain a bursary to assist them with their studies.