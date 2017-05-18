CAFRE to deliver Online Equine Courses

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is running Online Equine Health courses again this summer.

The two free online courses, An Introduction to Equine Health and Managing Equine Health, will be delivered online in interactive webinars starting on 24 May and 5 July 2017, respectively. They are a repeat of previous courses and will each run over four weeks.

Subjects to be covered include equine body systems, recognising signs of good and poor health, common conditions and parasites. Participants can access lectures at any time during their scheduled course, at a time and place which suits them.

Upon completion of the course all participants will gain a certificate of completion from CAFRE.

Participants must enrol online by Wednesday 17 May for, An Introduction to Equine Health and by 28 June for, Managing Equine Health, by following the link, www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/ and clicking on Equine.

When registering on the CAFRE website, please ensure to enrol on the courses after setting up an initial CAFRE log in. A good internet connection will be necessary for this course.