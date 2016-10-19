Cape Town holiday up for grabs

With the Down Royal Festival of Racing on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th November just around the corner, the race is on for female racegoers to find the perfect Race Day outfit which could see them jetting off to Cape Town for the holiday of a lifetime.

Open to all ladies attending the JNwine.com Ladies Day on Saturday 5th November, the incredible prize significantly raises the stakes for the coveted Victoria Square Best Dressed Lady title.

The prize includes:

- A pair of return flights from Dublin to Cape Town

- 5 nights bed and breakfast accommodation in a 4* central Cape Town hotel

- Full day Cape Peninsula coach tour

- Full day Lands coach tour with lunch

- Half day Township tour

- Return private transfers

Mike Todd, General Manager at Down Royal Racecourse, said: “The Festival of Racing on the 4th and 5th of November sees incredible fashion meet premier horse racing action culminating in an amazing weekend for all involved.

“Thanks to Victoria Square, our Best Dressed Lady competition prize is one of the best we have ever had and truly is a once in a lifetime experience for the lucky winner who will be jetting off to Cape Town, South Africa!

“The JNWine.com Ladies Day always attracts a huge social crowd of people wanting an exciting day out, and that’s what they get at Down Royal – great racing, great style, great food and most importantly, great fun!

“With the Racecourse only a 30 minute car journey from Belfast city centre and offering entertainment throughout the afternoon and into the evening, it’s a fantastic chance to see world class sport right on your doorstep.”

Throughout the Festival weekend, which will see the National Hunt Horse Racing descend upon Northern Ireland, over 1.5 million people will tune in to watch the action from Down Royal.

Hospitality options are available from £60, regular admission is £12 on Friday 4th November and £15 for JNwine.com Ladies Day on Saturday 5th November.

Those wishing to enter the Victoria Square Best Dressed Lady competition can do so on the day in the Dark Horse Café and Wine Bar and in the foyer of the Beef or Salmon Suite.

Gates will open at 11am with the first race starting at approximately 12:50pm.

To find out more about the Festival of Racing at Down Royal and the entrance and hospitality packages available, please visit www.downroyal.com