Catherine does the double

Superlatives were widely in use to describe every aspect of the Northern Region’s latest event at Kircubbin.

Competitors and spectators from far and wide were given the usual friendly welcome by the hosts, Eamonn and Karen O’Flynn together with their daughter Hollie.

This was the region’s second visit to the Peninsula site this year and, once again, the weather was very much in their favour.

The O’Flynn family, guided by Adam Stevenson, had prepared three super, testing and well presented tracks which were declared as great preparation for Millsteet and the forthcoming National Championships at Tattersalls.

It was particularly pleasing to see a great number of competitors and spectators from the south, many of whom were directed by their sat navs to the ferry crossing, making it an even more memorable journey.

It was certainly very memorable for Ballynahinch rider, Catherine Robinson, who completed a double of wins with her two mounts.

She clocked up a win in the O/CNC1* class on Caroline Dennison’s seven year old Vechta gelding, Black Ice, her second win since taking up the reins last month. The combination led from the outset and finished over one point clear of Steven Smith and John Minford’s Springheeled, who occupied the runner up position for the second successive week.

Elizabeth Power made her trip from Meath worthwhile by taking the win in a very competitive CNC1* class with Caroline Bjoerk’s impressive six year old gelding, DSL The Entertainer, who added just a few time faults to their sub twenty dressage score to finish ahead of Mimi Falb’s six year old Womanizer gelding, Winchester.

Holly Boal continued her great run by claiming another victory in the CNCJ1* class with her striking gelding, Bonmahon Flash who finished over five points clear of Charlotte de Montmorency and Wineport Knockout whose father, Jasper, was, once again, acting as Fence Judge.

The CNCP2* class had just two starters but that did not detract from the determination of both riders to take the top position. In the end, Holly Love and Cloughreagh Charlie were victorious over Rachel Power-Wall and Majas Mobility.

Northern Region Committee Member, Denis Currie, seems unstoppable in his acquisition of wins in the Amateur 1* class.

He clocked up his fifth win out of six outings since purchasing the Sarco St Ghyvan gelding, Arodstown Aramis, back in March. Florence Campbell slotted in behind with Imperial Master.

There were over thirty starters in the EI100 class where Catherine Robinson picked up her second victory of the day, this time on Neil McCluskey’s five year old mare, Carsonstown Alice. They added nothing to their flatwork mark to finish marginally ahead of River Lodge Eventing’s Tracy Walshe with Little Bing Bang.

An absolutely delighted Dayna Ann Curtis took the winning rosette in the EI 100 Amateur class, having finished up on equal points with the Vesey winner, Jessica McIntyre and Sergeant Kiki but with slightly higher collectives.

Again, there were just two starters in the EI100P class and both finished the class with Katie McKee taking top spot with Tracey Howell’s Wivollet Something Special, followed by Ellie Parkhill and Alland Mac U No.

The EI100J class was very deservedly won by Emma Holmes on just her fourth outing with Ready to Roll, being one of only two combinations to complete on their dressage score. Runner up was Philip Shekleton from Navan who took second place with Thyme Will Tell.

The EI 90 class was divided in two to accommodate equal division of dressage arenas and Anita Doherty repeated her performance of the previous week by powering to victory in the ‘A’ section with her Connemara bred gelding, Powder Day in a class where showjumping penalties were prevalent. Helen Faulkner was just marginally behind with another Connemara bred gelding, Derrivane Danny.

The ‘B’ section was headed by Rossa Gallagher from Kells, Co Meath, with Oakley Park Kachina who shared equal marks with Lucy Lamont and Daunting Melody but took the advantage on collectives.

A very large contingent of Amateurs competed in the EI90 class with victory going to Colleen Murphy and Aurora Nights who benefitted from an unfortunate twenty penalties from the first phase leader, Tina Sterling-Berry and Risk All. Just over two penalties behind, Ruth Lyttle took second spot with Auberon.

Alex Byrne is certainly having great success in her inaugural eventing year. She took the top two placings in the EI90 P class, chalking up her fourth win on Forest Lodge Rambler and taking second with Chinook Calibre on whom she won at Glenpatrick.

Sincere thanks go to Eamonn, Karen and Hollie O’Flynn for all their hard work preparing the venue for the event and for their wonderful welcome and hospitality.

Thanks, too, to the army of volunteers in all of the tasks they carried out with great aplomb. Their fortitude and commitment is inspiring.

Best wishes go to stalwart Fence Judge, Raymond McIlrath, for a speedy recovery following recent surgery and organisers look forward to having you and Myra back before the end of the season.

Next week sees a return visit to the popular venue of Maddybenny, hosted by the White Families.

Full results

O/CNC1*

1. Catherine Robinson, Black Ice

2. Steven Smith, Springheeled

3. Andrew Greer, Galdanagh

4. Steven Smith, Hill Patrol

5. Steven Smith, Swift Edition

6. Tracy Walshe, Loughnavatta Cedar

CNC1*

1. Elizabeth Power, DSL The Entertainer

2. Steven Smith, Winchester

3. Victoria Clarke, Red Curacao

4. Casey Webb, Little Autumn Bee

5. Steven Smith, Irish Currency

6. Victoria Clarke, Carrickview Flamenco

CNCJ1*

1. Holly Boal, Bonmahon Flash

2. Charlotte De Montmorency, Wineport Knockout

3. Aimee Roscoe, Ryan’s Cazet

4. Hollie Smith, Anvil Lodge Pinocchio

5. Justine Harding, Charissma

CNCP2*

1. Holly Love, Cloughreagh Charlie

2. Rachel Power Wall, Majas Mobility

CNC1* Amateur

1. Denis Currie, Arodstown Aramis

2. Florence Campbell, Imperial Master

3. Kat Butler Ward, The Spin Doctor

4. Fiona Cooper, Belensky

EI100

1. Catherine Robinson, Carsonstown Alice

2. Tracy Walshe, Little Bing Bang

3. Johnny Mulligan, Carrick Diamond Showman

4. Neil Morrison, Flush Hill Fendi

5. Adam Haugh, Varande

6. Elaine O’Connor, Frenchfort Swatch Beauty

EI100 Amateur

1. Dayna Ann Curtis, Cillnabradden Cuig

2. Jessica McIntyre, Sergeant Kiki

3. Florence Campbell, Anvil Diamond

4. Lindsay McIvor, Sport of Kings

5. Rachel Lindsay, Drumbane Dancer

6. Julia Fielden, Absoloodle

EI100P

1. Katie McKee, Wivollet Something Special

2. Ellie Parkhill, Allan’s Mac U No

EI100J

1. Emma Holmes, Ready To Roll

2. Philip Shekleton, Thyne Will Tell

3. Rose de Montmorency, Hollypark Toes

4. Megan Ross, Tullymurry Abbie

5. Lauren Gabbie, Just Spencer

6. Charlotte Leslie, Lenamore Da Vinci

EI90’A’

1. Anita Doherty, Powder Day

2. Helen Faulkner, Derrivane Danny

3. Camilla Manningham-Buller, Me and You

4. Leah Knight, Mithril Lace

5. Emma Heaney, Rossview Limited Edition

6. Jonathan Steele, Bikini

EI90 ‘B’

Rossa Gallagher, Oakley Park Kachina

Lucy Lamont, Daunting Melody

Olivia Quinn, Redwood Thor

David O’Connor, House Elf

Andrew Napier, Margie Mac

Leah Knight, Largymorelass

EI90 Amateur

Coleen Murphy, Aurora Nights

Ruth Lyttle, Auberon

Carol Moorhead, Edentrillick Sapphira

Christina Turley, Ann’s Bob

Jeanine Curtis, Buddy Holly

Victoria Wray, Uncle Ben

EI90P

Alex Byrne, Forest Lodge Rambler

Alex Byrne, Chinook Calibra

Anna Roscoe, JD Little Problem