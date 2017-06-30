Charity drive proves popular

The Whip and Collar Driving Club were delighted to be associated with and help the Fawcett Family promote the charity drive on Saturday, June 17, in memory of the late George Fawcett.

The turnouts on display were impressive and started their journey from Wood Lodge Stables, which was kindly granted by Damien Lavery, leading on to the Drumbuck Road towards the spectacular Castlewellan Forest, which was absolutely breathtaking on the day.

After returning back from the drive everyone having a splendid time with the added glorious sunshine all enjoyed their picnic baskets.

An impressive £626 was raised on the day through the raffle and drive for the charity Positive Futures, whose volunteers work tirelessly with real passion and commitment to all they help. The drive was a resounding success and everyone was enthusiastic enquiring when the next drive would be held.

The Fawcett Family would like to thank everyone who attended and those who helped for their dedication and zeal in organising such a proficient drive. Also a massive thanks to all who contributed prizes towards the raffle. It was quite encouraging to see everyone have such a relaxed and enjoyable time.