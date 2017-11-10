Close racing at Route Hunt fixture

On Saturday, October 28, The Route Hunt held their autumn Point to Point at Loguestown Road, Portrush, by kind permission of Mr Ian McMaw.

There was a good turnout on the day despite the chilly temperature and the racing was good with several close finishes.

Best turned out was judged by Mr Rex Humphreys and the £20 prize money for each of the six races was sponsored by Flexalan Products.

The results were as follows:

Race 1 - Mayohill owned by W Dennison, trained by Colin S McKeever, groom Jansseen Hill

Race 2 - Some Response owned by Brian Hamilton, trained by B R Hamilton, groom Toni Quail

Race 3 - Castlecatt owned by William and Roseann Creith, trained by Graeme Martin, groom Rachel Patton

Race 4 - Yes Tom owned by TJ Topping, trained by S R B Crawford, groom Courtney Ferris

Race 5 - One Cool Clarkson owned by Christine McKnight, trained by Neil McKnight, groom Christine McKnight

Race 6 - Drumconnor owned by Martin Abernethy, trained by J J Lambe, groom Jansseen Hill

The race results were as follows:

Race 1 - 1st Weakfield, 2nd Brace Yourself, 3rd Duc D’Allier

Race 2 - 1st Shumaker, 2nd Some response, 3rd Scottshill

Race 3 - 1st Absainte, 2nd Questionation, 3rd Sweety Poppet

Race 4 - 1st Sizing Coal, 2nd Sambremont, 3rd Yes Tom

Race 5 - 1st One Cool Clarkson, 2nd Celtic Thunder, 3rd Sizingdowntherine

Race 6 - 1st Ballyhowne, 2nd Military Road, 3rd Drumconnor

A spokesperson said: “It would not be possible to run a point to point without all the hard work done by the hunt staff, committee, members and friends of the hunt. The hunt are also indebted to Horse Racing Ireland for their grant, to the race sponsors on the day – Dennison Commercials Ltd, Drenagh Sawmills, Maddybenny, Royal Court Hotel, Ulster Stores, Fletcher Torrens and Semple and Sons Ltd and to Mr Ian McMaw for the use of his land for the event.”

The spring point to point is scheduled for 24th March 2018. You can be part of this event as a helper, a sponsor or a spectator. For further details contact the point to point secretary on 07759 563 183.