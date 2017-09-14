Combinations book their place in league final

Week four of Ecclesville’s Show-jumping League provided competitors with their last chance to qualify for the prizes at the final on 15 September.

With some very nifty combinations through, the organisers are anticipating another great evening of show-jumping. The added bonus of Super League points on offer for the top six in each class should give the leader board a good shake too.

Spectators are very welcome to come along and cheer on competitors. Everyone is welcome to come along and jump, whether they are qualified or not.

Results from 8 September:

40cm Class (double clears): Settara Singh and Cindy; Olivia Grimes and Coco; Cate Grimes and Sweetie; Niamh Lunney and Fuzzy; Chloe Rodgers and Silver; Lucy McKeown and Piccolo; Lexie McKeown and Moguli; Tori Lilley and Fuzzy; Casey Rodgers and Silver; Caoimhe Morris and Snoddles; Emily Bothwell and Penny; Annabelle McKenzie and Little Dazzler; Ellie-Mae McCrory and Truely; Elsie Tunney and Rosie.

60cm class (double clears): Cate Grimes and Sweetie; Jordana Mitchell and Softie; Sarah-Jane Sloan and Lily; Beau Lynch and Snoddles; Mercedes May and Sprinkles; Lucy McCann and The Flea 2; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Ruby Millar and Gracie; Ieuan Plant and Tornado; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Darcie Maguire and Manny; Lexie Maguire and Jessie; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Nakita Thompson and Charlie; Tori Lilley and Fuzzy; Nakita Thompson and Penny.

70cms (Double Clears): Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Clara Daly and Jessie; Shauneen Gallagher and Rocco; Sarah Boyle and Starry Night; Kate Millar and Gracie; Jordana Mitchell and Softie; Kaitlin Kelly and Truely; Lily Tunney and Bailey; Niamh Donnelly and Bluebell; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Louie; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Kate Millar and Shadow; Nakita Thompson and Charlie; Rhianna Thompson and Penny; Clara Daly and The Flea 2; Rhianna Thompson and Charlie; Darcie Maguire and Manny; Sophie Gurney and Chelsea Girl; Hannah Jones and Rocket; Lexie Maguire and Jessie.

80cms (double clears): Emma Boyd and Bart; Chloe Mitchell and Charlie; Hannah Jones and Rocket; Shevonne Nagel and Murphy; Rhianne Ferguson and Twinkle; Callum Hoey and Bella; Niamh Donnelly and Bluebell; Morgan May and Zebedee; Rhianna Thompson and Penny; Rushelle Kerr and Tornado; Barbara Coultar and Sorcha; Lucy McCann and Gortmore Julie; Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise.

90cms (double clears): Katie Clarke and Blue; Tara O’Neill and Jolene; Shauneen Gallagher and Lizzy; Dorina O’Connor and Brooklyn.

1m (double clear): Katie Clarke and Blue.

1.10 no double clears.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must have competed in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 15 September. There is also a turnout prize in each class, kindly sponsored by Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear.

This is the final of the fourth of the five scheduled leagues for 2017 and the fourth opportunity for competitors to win points in the 2017 Super League.

For further information on the league or the Super League please contact Sandra on 07990541966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.