Cross country beats the weather at Lisbane Farm

Saturday, February 4, was a real test of the all weather cross country at Lisbane Farm.

Despite torrential rain for 12 hours the day before, the competition went ahead over the full course with good going and a variety of new jumps on offer.

Winner of the 75 class Simone Leathem, pictured with Zoe Gilliland, who was placed third, and Eric Pele

The 75cm class was very competitive, with last weeks winner Katelyn Thomas riding Goldie just pipped to the post by Simone Leathem riding her super fast pony Willow. Simone was a regular competitor in the jump cross last summer and this her first run on the all weather cross country certainly paid off. Third place went to Zoe Gilliland riding Harry.

The 90cm class provided an educational track with plenty of new challenges. Laura Fekkes, from Carrickfergus, had a bad start to her day when it took her almost an hour to load her horse Bobby, but she arrived just at the last minute for the 90cm and flew round the course to win the class. Carly Douglas riding Imari was a very close second with third going to Jessica McWilliams on Greenview Deja Vu.

Full results:

75cm: 1st, Simone Leathem (Willow); 2nd, Katelyn Thomas (Goldie); 3rd Zoe Gilliland (Harry); 4th, Hannah Duigan (Marvel); 5th Sophie Dunlop (Apache).

90cm: 1st, Laura Fekkes (Bobby); 2nd, Carly Douglas (Imari); 3rd, Jessica McWilliams (Greenview Deja Vu); 4th, Terry Smith (Frankie); 5th, Liz Cherry (Monty Miller).

The next date for the Jump Cross is 18 February, followed by 4 and 18 March. This Saturday 11 February, Lisbane Farm is delighted to welcome back Karen Dixon MBE for a Pre Season Eventing Clinic. It is now only six weeks to the start of the eventing season, so riders should make the most of this opportunity to train with a World Class Rider and Coach.

In order to accommodate everyone, riders will do one session for 1 hour 15 mins, which will include flatwork and jumping, followed by a debrief over coffee.

Cost is £45 with a maximum of four per group. There will be groups at different levels: Intro/90, Pre Novice/100 and Novice/1 star.

Any enquiries, send a message via Eric Pele Equestrian Facebook, or contact Lisa 07762 721 190.

On Sunday, February 12, the all weather facilities are available for schooling for the full afternoon from 12 to 5pm. To book a space, contact Eric on 07971 146 505.