Dressage league final at Knockagh View

The sun shone for the final of Knockagh View Equestrian centre’s winter dressage league.

Knockagh View would like to thank judges David Patterson and Ivor Harper who had some very good competitive classes.

Knockagh View continues to run showjumping every Wednesday night from 6.30pm with classes from 60cms to 1M. Anyone wanting to jump smaller can be accommodated at the start of the night.

For further details contact Scott on 07788 203 076 or Ruth on 07732 809 188.

Results

Class 1 – Intro A: 1st, Laura King, Bella; 2nd, Gail Baillie, Bit of an Imp; 3rd, Mandy Haveron, Ash Hill Smoothie; 4th, Claudia Marshall, Woody; 5th, Emma Wallace, Trooper; 6th, Celia Rhodes, Barney.

League results: 1st, Mandy Haveron, Ash Hill Smoothie; 2nd, Gail Baillie, Bit of an Imp; 3rd, Celia Rhodes, Barney; 4th, Claudia Marshall, Woody.

Class 2 – Prelim 7: 1st, Nichola Wray, Lady Grey; 2nd, Ian McCluggage, LCC Proano; 3rd, Gail Baillie, Bit of an Imp; 4th, Philip Swann, Tig; 5th, Chloe Thompson, Mossbank; 6th, Claudia Marshall, Woody.

League results: 1st, Nichola Wray, Lady Grey; 2nd, Gail Baillie, Bit of an Imp; 3rd, Chloe Thompson, Mossbank; 4th, Meaghan Crawford, Beechmount Reeba.

Class 3 – Prelim 14: 1st, Louise Spence, Maverick; 2nd, Nichola Wray, Lady Grey; 3rd, Christihne Newton, Glenlyon; 4th, Meaghan Crawford, Beechmount Reeba; 5th, Kelly Kidd, The Waffler; 6th, Philip Swann, Tig.

League results: 1st, Louise Spence, Maverick; 2nd, Nichola Wray, Lady Grey; 3rd, Christine Newton, Glenlyon; 4th, Meaghan Crawford, Beechmount Reeba.

Class 4 – Novice 34: 1st, Daryl McKinney, Ballylin Ben; 2nd, Louise Spence, Maverick; 3rd, Linda McIlwaine, Beechmount Baxter; 4th, Alison Crothers, keko; 5th, Ian McCluggage, William; 6th, Shelley McFarlane, William

League results: 1st, Linda McIlwaine, Beechmount Baxter; 2nd, Louise Spence, Maverick; 3rd, Shelley McFarlane, William.

Class 5 – Elementary 50: 1st, Ian McCluggage, William; 2nd, Laura King, Cheetah; 3rd, Linda McIlwaine, Beechmount Baxter; 4th, Daryl McKinney, Ballylin Ben; 5th, Ian Gault, Mull on the run.

League results: 1st, Linda McIlwaine, Beechmount Baxter.