Dublin Horse Show trip from Saintfield

Saintfield Horse Show are organising daily coach trips to Dublin Horse Show from the 9th.to 13th August 2017 as a fundraiser for their show which takes place on Saturday, August 19, at Tyrella House.

Show Director Joan Cunningham explained: “This is an excellent opportunity for anyone wishing to go to Dublin Horse Show for the day.

“The coach will leave Saintfield at 7am each morning hoping to arrive at the Show Grounds at 9am. This will allow a full days enjoyment. The Coach will then depart the Show at 6pm and return to Saintfield. The cost of the return journey would be £15.”

Provisional bookings are now being taken. To book seats email joancunningham1@gmail.com or phone 07775860744 stating how many seats are required and which days you wish to travel.

A non-refundable payment of £15 per person must be made by July 22.

The 2017 Saintfield Horse Show schedule will be available from mid-June on www.saintfieldhorseshow.com.