East Down PC members enjoy wave of success

East Down Branch of the Pony Club has been enjoying a wave of success recently.

Dengie Finals: A number of competitors made the journey to Portmore Equestrian Centre for the Pony Club Area 17 Dengie Show Jumping final on March 4. The 12 and under classes proved particularly rewarding for East Down and Zara Burns riding the ever reliable Flap Jack Flyer claimed the top spot in the Open.

In the Novice 12 and Under East Down achieved 2nd, 4th, 6th and 7th spots with Megan Nelson, Zara Sharvin, Tara Emmett and Thomas Murphy all riding lovely rounds. Rory Kinnear rounded off a good day at the office for the club claiming the hotly contested prize for Tack and Turnout.

Also riding were the Crozier sisters Caoimhe and Ceoladh who put in a great effort.

The winter league saw Jessica Nelson and Charley Hannah riding well with Charley making it through to the jump off on both mounts. East Down would like to extend thanks to Seskinore Harriers Branch and all involved for a very exciting and enjoyable day.

Triathlon Prowess: East Down competitors have been seeing their hard work pay off in the Tetrathlon too. During the winter season the Pony Club ran a series of qualifiers in Northern Ireland for The Pony Club UK Triathlon Championships in Milton Keynes.

East Down Competitors Conor Findlay, Tom Rowlatt-McCormick and Ceoladh Crozier all made the journey and did exceedingly well against strong competition in the UK. Tom was placed 5th in the shooting category, and Conor Findlay has been picked to represent Northern Ireland at Windsor Horse Show along with fellow NI team mates Rory Murnaghan and Connie Crothers.

Making Waves at Tyrella: Meanwhile East Down is looking forward hugely to their annual 2/3phase event at Tyrella on Monday, April 17, by kind permission of David Corbett. There will be a range of classes from 70cm up to 1m juniors and seniors. Entries close April 13 and can be found on the East Down Branch of the Pony Club’s web page http://branches.pcuk.org/eastdown/open-one-day-event-2-phase-2017/