Entries now open for 30th National Balmoral

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, entries for the 2017 National Balmoral Championships are now open for all classes.

Established in 1987 by the late Dr Ernie Logan and Richard Lyttle, the ‘Jewel in the Crown of Ulster Showjumping’ has gone from strength to strength. Starting life in the Balmoral complex at the Kings Hall, Belfast and more recently in Balmoral Park at the Maze, the organising committee of the Championships is hoping that the 30th celebration will be a memorable one.

Running from 16-19th July, the National Balmoral Championships see Mr Ray Buchanan once again returning to the reins as Show Director.

Commenting on the opening of entries for the 2017 show Mr Buchanan said: “We look forward to celebrating our 30th anniversary of National Balmoral Championships at Balmoral Park. I believe we have an action packed programme to suit all, ranging from novice to international level with top class jumping conditions guaranteed on the magnificent grass arenas at Balmoral Park.”

Joining Ray at the helm, is course designing supremo Rafael Suarez as assistant show director.

Schedule

With a full schedule on offer throughout the four day event, an action packed schedule is planned for the Ulster Region ‘flag ship’ event. Sunday and Monday will see an array of classes for all levels of horses, from four year old up to 1.30m, as well as young rider and amateur classes also being catered for.

Tuesday 18th will be Championship Day where many of the classes will come to an end to crown the 2017 National Balmoral Champions. Tuesday will also see the Balmoral International Arena also play host to the ‘New Heights’ Grand Prix Series.

The final day of the show, is Pony Day where all three arenas at the Maze complex will be devoted to pony and children on Horse classes, with champions being crowned in all classes. Classes will be available for all level of athlete, making the National Balmoral Championships a show for the whole family.

Entries, hook up and stabling entry forms are now available to download from the Ulster Region Website (www.ulstershowjumping.ie).

For further details relating to the Championships:

Entries: Show Secretary - Catherine Chambers, email cat.chambersur@gmail.com

Sponsorship Opportunities - sponsorship co-ordinators - Fiona Carson (07711 473666) and Patricia McCrum (07843 590193).

Starters, Assistant Course Designer & Arena Party Enquiries: Ray Buchanan - (07885 792479) and Allison Mercer- (allison@the-concept-group.com).