Family morning at CAFRE Enniskillen

Parents and guardians of the Level 3 Year 1 Extended Diploma in Horse Management students were recently invited to Enniskillen Campus for an update on the progression of individual students.

This was the first family event this year that campus staff had arranged for first year students, the next one being for the Level 2 Diploma in Horse Care students.

Level 3 Year 1 students took on the planning and running of the event from the outset. Jordan Kilgore, from Derry, and Charlotte Douglas, from Newcastle, gave a presentation outlining the range of modules that the students are covering in their course and highlights of the year so far. Jessica Morgan, from Dundalk, and Ruairi O’Hare, from Warrenpoint, then led the group to the simulator room, where Brittany Dennison, Strabane, demonstrated the equitation simulator, while Lydia Bell, Lurgan, gave the racing simulator a workout.

Jessica and Ruairi then led everyone to the racing unit to see the Level 3 students at work; mucking out, grooming, tacking up, bandaging, plaiting, carrying out health checks, and cleaning tack.

Next stop was the “painted horse”, where Aimee Donaldson, Banbridge, Emmy Matheson, Banbridge , Chloe Russell, Enniskillen, and Ciara Davison, Ballyclare, had been concentrating on the anatomy of the horse and had assisted Enniskillen Campus lecturer, Laura Smith, in painting the skeleton onto one of the horses in the equitation yard.

Finally, everyone headed to the outdoor arena, where Jessica introduced visitors to the equitation demonstration which involved a number of students taking part in a polework lesson with instructor Gabriel Tunney.

The day finished up with a well needed cup of tea to warm everyone up and an opportunity for an update on each student on an individual basis with their year manager, Shelley Stuart and their programme manager, Sharon McLaren. The day was thoroughly enjoyed by all present.

Highlights of the day can be found at www.facebook.com/DiscoverCAFRE.

