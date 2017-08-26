Fantastic start to showjumping league

The organisers of the Ecclesville Showjumping Leagues were delighted to welcome old and new faces to their latest showjumping league.

With a bumper number of entries on the first night, this is shaping up to be another successful league.

This showjumping league will continue in the indoor arena for the next four Friday evenings, commencing at 6.15pm with a 40cms class, followed by 60cm, 70cm, 80cm, 90cm, 1m and 1.10m.

Results from 18 August:

40cm class (double clears)

Chloe Rodgers and Silver; Tori Lilley and Fuzzy; Demi McFarland and Snoddles; Lexi McKeown and Mogli; Casey Rodgers and Silver; Niamh Lunney and Fuzzy; Caoimhe Morris and Snoddles; Lexi Maguire and Jessie; Eunan Kelly and Bubbles; Willow May and Sprinkles; Ellie-Mae McCrory and Truely; Elsie Maxwell and Toffee

60cm class (double clears)

Darcy Maguire and Jessie; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Lucie-Anne Abbott and Louie; Willow May and Cassie; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Kaitlin McCrory and Truely; Ruby Millar and Gracie; Nakita Thompson and Penny; Emma Bratton and Cooper

70cms (double clears)

Kate Millar and Gracie; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Lucie-Anne Abbott and Louie; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Rhianna Thompson and Charlie; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Kate Millar and Shadow; Niamh Donnelly and Bluebell; Sarah Boyle and Starry Night; Jara Hamilton and Joey; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Shauneen Gallagher and Rocco; Drina Harron and Cruising Dynamite; Nakita Thompson and Penny; Nakita Thompson and Charlie

80cms (double clears)

Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Zara-Jane Kelly and Robin; Clara Daly and The Flea 2; Rhianna Thompson and Penny; Niamh Donnelly and Bluebell; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Emily Hopton-Brown and My Lucky Day; Zara Keys and Busier; Callum Hoey and Bella; Shauneen Gallagher and Lizzie; Rhianne Ferguson and Twinkle; Siobhan Nagel and Murphy; Clara Maguire and Aine; Barbara Coultar and Sorcha; Kate Millar and Shadow; Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise; Emma Boyd and Charlie; Gillian Hynes and Lord Sambo

90cms (double clears)

Gillian Hynes and Lord Sambo; Clara Daly and Minstrel; Zara Keys and Bracey; Maeve McNally and Mrs Chatterbox; Nadia Donnelly and Fonya; Clara Daly and Harry; Zara Jane Kelly and Betty; Fergus McGirr and Louie; Bronagh Hanna and Bella

1m (double clears)

Clara Daly and Harry; Georgia Crawford and Tom Thumb; Maeve McNally and Mrs Chatterbox; Zara Keys and Bracey; Clara Daly and Mr Grey

1.10 (double clear)

Clara Daly and Mr Grey

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must compete in the same class for three out of four weeks leading up to the final, to be eligible for prizes on 15th September.

If you require any further information on the league please contact Sandra on 07990541966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 82840591.