Flexi Eventing gets off to a flying start

The very popular Flexi Eventing League, which is run by Eventing Ireland’s Northern Region in association with The Meadows Equestrian, got underway at the weekend with the generous £1,000 sponsorship from Baileys Horse Feeds.

Although there was a slight frost in the early morning, it did not deter the determined competitors who started to arrive at the venue just after 8am. It was certainly a very busy day with over 120 dressage tests ridden and well over 160 who show jumped and went cross country.

Rachel Moore riding country Strong, winners of the Intro A Class

Ground conditions at The Meadows were perfect as staff had been in action from early to ensure that all signs of frost had been eradicated well ahead of the 9am prompt start. The dressage arenas were particularly attractive and nicely presented with colourful floral arrangements, much to the bewilderment of some of the four-legged friends.

Large entries in the Intro dressage meant a class division and the two combinations which most impressed the very hard working judge, Vanda Robinson, were Rachel Moore and Country Strong who then hot-footed it to the Slieve Donard for the County Down Stag Hounds Hunt Ball and Lynsey Lapier-Sneddon and her very striking Carsonstown Porsch.

Top honours in the Pre Novice class were taken by seasoned winners, Lynne Spence on Jaydious Apollo who finished one and a half points clear of Tola Thompson and Crossowen Lochlann.

Meantime, victory in the Novice class went to the accomplished duo of Andrew Greer and his eight year old Camiro de Haar Z mare, Galdanagh with a delighted Lucy Johnston slotting into second place with the lovely Apollo.

Emma Jackson and the seasoned Amy took top spot in the Intermediate class with Andrew Greer and Galdanagh picking up their second placing of the day in the runner up spot. Nicky Nesbitt and The Spymaster received a well deserved third placing.

The show jumping results do not bear testament to the entries as many combinations suffered from the dreaded ‘four faultitis’ but there was general consensus that a great education had been gained as horses and ponies experienced a superb selection of coloured poles and fillers.

The cross country fences gave competitors plenty to think about. The water, in particular, had its fair share of ‘double takes’ but provided a very valuable schooling opportunity at this stage of the year.

The Flexi Eventing continues every Saturday until 4 March with points being awarded for performance and attendance.

This is open to absolutely everyone and, as the name suggests, riders can choose to do any or all of the three disciplines. Showjumping and cross country entries are taken on the day but dressage must be pre entered with Dora on 07876758979 or dorabeacom@live.co.uk by 6pm each Wednesday.

Results

Dressage

Intro A – Judge Vanda Robinson: 1, Rachel Moore, Country Strong; 2, Emma Dowds, Mystery Aristocrat; 3, Karen McKee, Molton Crown; 4, Lucy Johnston, Archie; 5, Christine Newton, Glenlyon; 6, Heather Champion, Orby.

Intro B – Judge Vanda Robinson: 1, Lynsey Napier-Sneddon, Carsonstown Porsch; 2, Caitie Slater, Breeze; 3, Rachel Ferres, Arnold; 4, Rachel Lindsay, Drumbane Dancer; 5, Jon Champion, Delilah; 6, Sarah Kee, Kizzy.

Pre Novice– Judge Martina McKinley: 1, Lynn Spence, Jay; 2, Tola Thompson, Crossowen Lochlann; 3, Katie Riley, Buckeroo; 4, Ben Rowlatt McCormick, Mon Amie Tonnerre; 5, Justine Harding, Charissma; 6, Leo Pele, Alice.

Novice – Judge Lucinda Webb-Graham: 1, Andrew Greer, Galdanagh; 2, Lucy Johnston, Apollo; 3, Robyn McCluskey, Hector; 4, Neil Morrison, Obama; 5, Emma Jackson, Billy; 6, Victoria Clarke, Carrickview Flamenco.

Intermediate – Judge Lucinda Webb-Graham: 1, Emma Jackson, Amy; 2, Andrew Greer, Galdanagh; 3, Nicky Nesbitt, The Spymaster; 4, Reese Hogg, Smithy; 5, Becky Cullen, Cassidy; 6, Laura King, Youngstars Cheetah.

Showjumping (double clears)

70cms: Ellen Douglas, Indie, Solveig Simms, Betsy, Darren Tracey, Flippy, Lexie Kerr, Boomerang, Lynn Thompson, Blackstown Masterclass, Caoimhe McKeown, PJ

80cms: Ellen Douglas, Indie, Nicola Martin, Mouse, Ben Stevenson, Standbyyourman, Heather Graham, Flutterbye, Kathryn Graham, Flush Hill Fendi, Chloe Rooney, Fortview Honey Bear, Caoimhe McKeown, PJ, Victoria Clarke, Saoirche, Corey Mawhinney, Joules, Carly Douglas, Imari, Heather Johnston, Thornbrook Clover Star, Jon Champion, Delilah, Cathy Robinson, Banoffe, Karen McKee, Molton Crown, Judith McCarthy, Mixed Up,

90cms: Emma Bell, Kiss Me Quick, Janie Cairns, Joey, Corinne Robb, Braeview Cassius, Tom Rowlatt-McCormick, Mon Amie Tonnerre, Rachel Lindsay, Drumbane Dancer, Laura Kee, Jodie, Leo Pele, Alice, Caroline Hunter, Colour Me Clover, Caitie Slater, Breeze,

1m: Louise Houston, Ballybrack Tom, Alex Cleland, Rafa Smash, Kat Butler Ward, The Spin Doctor, Lynn Thompson, Blackstown Masterclass, Charlotte de Montmorency, Toes, Lynn Spence, Jay, Camella McDowell, Touching Gold, Jacqui Jennings, Impy, Louise Houston, Drumiller Heyday, Lois Thompson, Bella, Lisa Boyd, Lady Million, Luke Campbell, Derby, Denis Currie, Swain, Lauren Gabbie, Wee Hawk, Tegan White McMorrow, Kinnego Bay, Nicky Nesbitt, The Spymaster, Florence Smith, Ben, Janie Cairns, Honey, David Taylor, Penny, Victoria Clarke, Saoirse, Noah Brown, Alfie, Stephen Martin, Butterscotch Major, Carly Douglas, Imari, Matthew Johnston, Jupiter, Noah Brown, Alfie, Katie Riley, Buckaroo,

1.10m: Luke Campbell, Darcy, Florence Smith, George, Andrew Greer, Galdanagh, Ben Rowlatt McCormick, Mon Ami Alme, Jessica McConnell, Finding Nemo, Joanna Eames, Lottie, Lois Thompson, Alfie, Jessica McConnell, Finding Nemo, Kerry Magill, Lisnahall Miss Toffee, Luke Campbell, Delta, Lukre Campbell, Henry, Victoria Clarke, Carrickview Flamenco, Fiona Cooper, Belensky, Catherine Robinson, Ruby, Catherine Robinson, Jemma, Emma Jackson, Silky, Emma Jackson, Billy, Emma Jackson, Amy, Chloe Rooney, TedDavid Taylor, Freddie, David Taylor, Ernie, Luke Campbell, Darcy

1.20m: Charlotte Dixon, Zermie

Cross Country (clear round): Pauline Faloon, Carlingford Sebastian, Cathy Robinson, Banoffe, Victoria Clarke, Saoirce, Kerry Gilmore, Shannon, Tegan White, Kinnego Bay, Rachel Lynsey, Drumbane Dancer.