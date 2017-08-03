Freya enjoys fantastic Summer League final

Have your say

Strule Valley Riding Club held the final of their 2017 annual Summer Showjumping League at Ecclesville.

Organisers thanked Raymond Caldwell for building a flowing course assisted by Malvern Moore; Chris Bogle judging, Michelle McElhatton entries, Pearl Donnell, Natasha Gilchrist and Henry Flood, starter.

Thanks also go to Mary Surphlis, Raymond Caldwell, Ann Patterson and grandson James for coming along to present their beautiful perpetual Cups.

Young Freya Sayle had a very successful league and final night, winning the Strule Valley Riding Club Perpetual Cup 70cm class with Balford; jointly winning the LW Surphlis & Sons Perpetual Trophy 80cm class with Balford; jointly winning the Good Gracious Perpetual Cup 90cm class with Monty and winning the Omagh Equestrian & Countrywear metre open class with Monty.

Katie Clarke and her lovely bay mare Joleen also had a good league and final night, jointly winning the LW Surphlis & Sons Perpetual Trophy 80cm class, jointly winning the Good Gracious Perpetual Cup 90cm class with Joleen and Blue and jointly winning the Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup.

The Fordie Cathers Perpetual Cup was awarded to Katie Clarke and Eoghan Devery for being the highest placed Strule Valley members at the league.

Results

Week 4 – Final – Thursday 27th July 17

60cm – no double clears

70cm - double clears: Bella Bing & Ava Stubbs, Bella & Charlene Little, Lord Sambo & Gillian Hynes, Mr Barney & Emma Mooney, Willow & Sonya McAleer, Glider & Patrick Williams, Balford & Freya Sayle

80cm double clears: Balford & Freya Sayle, Danny Boy & David Clarke, Joleen & Katie Clarke, Glider & Patrick Williams, Benji & Jill Robinson, Nathan & Sophia Williams, Bella Bing & Ava Stubbs

90cm double clears: Nathan & Sophia Williams, Flame in the Wind & Lauren Quigley, Tom Thumb & Georgia Crawford, Monty & Freya Sayle, Blue & Katie Clarke

1 metre open: 1st – Monty & Freya Sayle

League Results

The Strule Valley Riding Club Perpetual Cup 70cm: 1st – Balford & Freya Sayle; =2nd – Bella & Charlene Little; Lord Sambo & Gillian Hynes.

The LW Surphlis & Sons Perpetual Trophy 80cm: =1st – Balford & Freya Sayle; Joleen & Katie Clarke; 3rd – Lord Sambo & Gillian Hynes

The Good Gracious Perpetual Cup 90cm: =1st – Monty & Freya Sayle; Clover & Eoghan Devery; Tom Thumb & Georgia Crawford; Joleen & Katie Clarke; Blue & Katie Clarke.

The Omagh Equestrian & Countrywear one metre open: 1st – Monty & Freya Sayle

Members commence pole-work lessons now with Mandi King at her yard during the month of August and preparations are underway for the autumn schedule for the months of September, October and November.