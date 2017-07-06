Graham takes win at Saintfield

Fantastic weather set the perfect backdrop for riders at Balmoral Park where they came to compete at the 2017 Saintfield Show, which also hosted the Ulster Region SJI TRI & Baileys Summer Tour for the first time in several years.

Under the increasing heat during the recent good spell, the grounds of Balmoral Park were in foot perfect condition for the 200 competitors that came through the main international grass arena.

In the 1.35m it was regular competitor Kenneth Graham who took the win on-board Democrat owned by Lee Johnston. Graham led the field as eight combinations made it through to the jump-off over the course designed by Aaron McCusker.

As always in arena 2, the unregistered arena was very well supported.

Results

1 Metre (SJI TRI & Baileys Summer Tour): 1st, Fiona Thompson’s Curolea Roni (Fiona Thompson); 2nd, Rosilind Collier Hindley’s Errigals Little Gem (Jennifer Torrens); 3rd, Ros Murphy’s Rock Rebel (Rosalind Murphy); 4th, Roslyn Brown’s Cascum Kalel (Roslyn Brown); 5th Karl Kee’s Dullerton Gold Girl (Karl Kee); 6th, Una McSorley’s Omard Annie Time (Una McSorley).

1.10m (SJI TRI & Baileys Summer Tour): 1st, Gary Jackson’s Dstud Image W (Barry McCormack); 2nd, John Lambe’s Assolas Grace (Luke Campbell); 3rd, Tegan White-Morrow’s Lenamore Lux (Tegan White-Morrow); 4th, Ian Chapman’s Mullentine Sure Diamond (Rachel Chapman); 5th, Eric Smith’s Diamond Cascade (Eric Smith) and 6th, Nat Eakin’s Vigo G (Charlotte Eakin).

1.20m (SJI TRI & Baileys Summer Tour): 1st, Joanne Sloan Allen’s Townhead Casita R (Jennifer Torrens); 2nd, Barry McCormack’s Armani Velvet (Barry McCormack); 3rd, Rachelle Harding’s Nonavic Temara (Charlotte Harding); 4th, Elizabeth Craig’s Kilrodan Landcrusier (Angela Percy); 5th, Eric Smith’s Diamond Cascade (Eric Smith) and 6th, Linda Courtney’s Lisbane Alladin (Kelly Taggart)

1.35m Summer Tour Grand Prix (SJI TRI & Baileys Summer Tour): 1st, Lee Johnston’s Democrat (Kenneth Graham); 2nd, Joanne Houston’s Butela (Angela Percy); 3rd, Derek Gaw’s Rocky Bond (Philip Gaw); 4th, Trevor Clingan’s Ardtana Flash Forward (Charlene Clingan); 5th, Gary Stewart’s Jones VD Bisscho (Patricia Stewart-Greer); 6th, Edgar Hogg’s Interpreteur (James Hogg); 7th, Edgar Hogg’s Always on my Mind (James Hogg) and 8th, Fiona Roche’s Seaburg (Michael Roche).