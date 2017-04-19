Great day for all at Route Hunt point to point

Saturday, March 25, was the date for the Route Hunt spring Point to Point Steeplechases held once again at Loguestown Road, Portrush, by kind permission of Mr Ian McMaw.

The weather throughout the day was perfect for the six races and as well as the normal point to point followers many local families turned out for a great day of racing.

The best turned out prize for each race was sponsored equally by North West Farriers and Maddybenny and the winner were as follows:

Race 1: Blue Flight. Groom Jansseen Hill.

Race 2: Manetti. Groom Andrew Beresni.

Race 3: Court In Flight. Groom Stephanie Wylie.

Race 4: Felix Yonger. Groom Connor Grieves.

Race 5: Universal Wren. Groom Jessica Byers.

Race 6: Pond Park. Groom Samuel Dickson.

Race results

Race 1 - sponsored by Dennison Commercials: 1st, Some Man; 2nd, Blue Flight; 3rd, Johnny Yuma.

Race 2 - sponsored by Albert Barlett: 1st, Manetti; 2nd, Hollybank King; 3rd, Nobodydoesitbetter.

Race 3 - sponsored by Philip Tweedie & Co: 1st, Glenmona; 2nd, Little Millie; 3rd, Lovefromabove

Race 4 - sponsored by Kellys.com, Portrush: 1st, Felix Yonger; 2nd, Red Devil Boys.

Race 5 - sponsored by Royal Court Hotel: 1st, Isn’t She Lovely; 2nd, Francie Gwynne; 3rd, Mia’s Milan

Race 6 - sponsored by Macauley Wray LLP: 1st, Rossamilan; 2nd, Sarsfields Legend.

The James Kelly Memorial Cup was presented for the first time at the races in memory of James Kelly who was a dedicated point to point follower and supporter of the Route Hunt. The Hunt masters and committee thank the Kelly family for this and their continued support.

Thanks also goes to all the race sponsors and fence sponsors and to those who advertised in the race card, to Cathal Carr and Jim Slaine who provided their veterinary services for the day and all the volunteers who helped out on the day as well as those who were busy setting up for the races and clearing up after the races.

Thanks also goes to all the farmers and landowners who allow the hunt the use of their land as without them there would be no hunt.

All being well The Route will run another point to point race in the autumn so if you would be willing to sponsor a race, best turned out prizes or a fence or to place an ad in the race card or to volunteer to do a job on the day then contact Brendan Gormley on 07968 162 943 for further details.