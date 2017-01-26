Hannah gets support from Ballycastle riding group

A County Antrim teenager has received financial support to help realise her equestrian ambitions.

Sixteen year old Hannah Thompson, from Ahoghill, recently received sponsorship courtesy of the Ballycastle and Rural Riding Community.

Hannah was selected to represent Team GB at the World International Mounted Games, which were held in Australia, in October last year.

She made the long trip to Melbourne with the other Team GB members and performed admirably as she claimed second place overall.

The Ballycastle and Rural Riding Community was delighted to assist Hannah with sponsorship and would like to wish her every success for the future.

Chairman Patrick Trainor commented: “This is a fantastic achievement by this young girl and we as a club were delighted to be able to help with sponsorship.”