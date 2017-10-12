Invest in your future with a range of courses from CAFRE

The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) has issued an open invitation to its October Open Days for students to find out about the range of courses and careers available in the agri-food and land-based sectors.

CAFRE Open Days are timed to coincide with students completing university applications through UCAS and also with the opening of its own Further Education course applications for students leaving school after GCSEs in June 2018.

Greenmount Campus, Antrim is well known as the main provider of courses in Agriculture, Floristry, Horticulture, Land-based Engineering and Veterinary Nursing. Students interested in any of these subjects, can come along to the Open Day today (Wednesday 11th October) from 3pm to 8pm.

Enniskillen Campus offers the widest range of equine courses in Ireland. Students can attend on Saturday, October 14, at noon for information on Equine, Farriery and work-based Agriculture programmes.

All of CAFRE’s courses will prepare you for a successful career in your chosen industry and make extensive use of the excellent teaching and practical facilities at each campus.

Thinking College… Discover CAFRE and join cpome along to one of the October Open Days.

For further information: Tel: 0800 0284291; email: enquiries@cafre.ac.uk or visit the website at www.cafre.ac.uk