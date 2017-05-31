Irish Equine Centre and CAFRE Seminar

The Irish Equine Centre and CAFRE are hosting an Equine Nutrition and Environment seminar on Wednesday 14 June in the Seagoe Hotel, Portadown.

The seminar will include presentations from Professor Tom Buckley on the importance of gut flora in equine health, Caoimhe Delaney on equine nutrition and Alan Creighton on environmental aspects of equine health. The link between equine nutrition, digestive issues, parasitology and challenges such as antibiotic resistance will be discussed, as will the influence of environmental risk factors, such as mycotoxins, to equine health. The event is appropriate for those working in Thoroughbred and Sport Horse sectors.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.00pm seminar start at the Seagoe Hotel on Wednesday 14 June. To secure your place follow the link https://www.cafre.ac.uk/short-courses/equine-nutrition-and-environment-seminar/

There is no charge for this event.