ITBA bursary awarded to CAFRE Equine student

Students at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus were recently awarded bursaries from leading equine businesses and organisations.

These organisations assist students directly by providing financial assistance to help with their education.

One of the bursaries was provided by the Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association (ITBA) and was awarded to Emma Nagle from Cork. Emma is a first year student undertaking a Degree in Equine Management at Enniskillen Campus.

The ITBA bursary was awarded to Emma who had achieved the highest combined marks in a practical assessment with the college racehorses and an end of semester theory test which covered topics related to the horseracing industry. Subjects covered in the horseracing industry module include training and fittening programmes, rules and regulations as well as morals and ethics in the Thoroughbred industry.

Emma was delighted to have been awarded the bursary and will put the money towards travel costs from Enniskillen to Cork, where she assists with her family’s training and breeding yard at weekends. The management, staff and students at Enniskillen are extremely appreciative of this excellent support from the ITBA.