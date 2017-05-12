Jockey Hall Stud Bursary presentation

Sophie Galloway, a second year Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management student at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus has been awarded the Jockey Hall Stud Bursary of £1,000.

The bursary, which was presented during the annual equine careers event, was awarded to Sophie for achieving the top mark in the anatomy and physiology module. The module covers a range of topics including the organ systems of the horse, equine reproduction and adaptations to body structures and systems.

Sophie, from Newtownabbey, Co Antrim has almost completed the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Management and is looking forward to progressing onto further study in the future. She has received an offer to undertake a degree in equine sports therapy and is hoping to pursue a career in equine rehabilitation and welfare.

CAFRE is pleased to have this partnership with Jockey Hall Stud and is delighted to be able to offer such a valued award to students on Further Education courses at Enniskillen Campus. CAFRE equine staff and students would like to take this opportunity to thank Jacqueline Norris, Jockey Hall Stud for her generous sponsorship of this bursary award.