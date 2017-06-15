Jump Challenge League second round

Sunday, June 4th saw the second round of the Jump Challenge League 2017 taking place at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough.

A combination of showjumping, working hunter and cross country fences provided an enjoyable course, with a few challenges, which everyone rode very well.

Competing in Class 1 – Jenny Nixon on Jake

Mill Yard would like to thank everyone who competed at and supported the event especially the NFU Mutual, Lisburn, Botanica International and Qwik Stitch Embroidery Services for sponsoring the 2017 League and also thanks to JHd Photography for taking photos.

The Jump Challenge League continues on Sundays, July 2nd, August 6th and September 3rd.

Other upcoming events at Mill Yard include the Summer Showjumping League on Fridays, June 16th and 23rd , July 7th, 21st and 28th, August 11th, 18th and 25th starting at 6pm sharp with cross poles followed by the 50cm, 60, 70 and 80cm and 90cm (allow half hour per class for start times).

The cross country course is also open for schooling by appointment, just contact Lucy.

There is a discounted rate of just £8 per horse for anyone wishing to school cross country on a Friday evening after their showjumping round.

For more information, check out www.mill-yard.co.uk or contact Lucy on 07790 625794.

Results for Jump Challenge League on Sunday 4th June 2017:

Class 1 – 55cm

=1st (5 Points) –Vivienne Andrews on Sarah’s Pebbles, Kaitlin Kearns on Puzzle, Lucy McDowell on Timmy, Holly Fitzpatrick on Phoenix,

=2nd (4 Points) – Jenny Nixon on Jake

Class 2 – 70cm

= 1st(5 Points) – June Ellenberg on True Love, Barbara Kearns on Kitty

=2nd (4 Points) – Beth Taylor on Ava, Hannah Catterall on Holly

Class 3 – Pairs

=2nd (9 Points) – Katie Murdock on Jolene and Peter Murdock on Dun&Dusted

Class 4 – 85cm

= 1st(5 Points) –June Ellenberg on True Love, John Rymer on Duchess,

2nd (4 Points) – Katie Murdock on Jolene