Jump Cross action continues to prove popular at Lisbane Farm

The first Tuesday night of August was another great night of Jump Cross at Lisbane Farm, with all three classes turning out to be very competitive.

A few riders were getting a much needed run before eventing at the weekend, with others getting a bit more mileage on their young event horses before heading to the RDS for the Dublin Horse Show.

Anna McCaldin was a new winner in the 75cm class, riding Jack on her first visit to Lisbane Farm. Runner up was Alex Turley, with third going to Caitlin Brown.

A special mention must also go to 11 year old Lily Tapprest who was clear all the way to finish fourth riding Tinka. Lily is one of Eric’s French pupils who is based with him for two weeks of training in cross country riding.

With 20 starters in the 90cm class, riders had to really go for it to be in with a chance of a prize. Only three went clear, with a very happy Liz Wilson going fastest to win the class with Snowball. Three seconds behind in second place was Darragh Hanlon, with a lovely steady clear round by Ellie McMullan putting her in third place.

Andrew Turley was the only clear round in the 1m class riding his lovely event horse Sam. Runner up with four faults was Peter Murdock who has been very consistent with Dun and Dusted in this class over the weeks. Third place went to Ellie Parkhill on her super event pony Mac.

Organisers wish to thank Kingsfield Haylage for the sponsorship and to photographer Anne Morrison.

Competition continues throughout August, with facilities available to hire by clubs or for schooling by prior arrangement with Eric. Lessons available throughout the week for showjumping or cross country.

The full summer schedule is available on Eric Pele Equestrian Facebook or phone for further details on 07971 146 505.

Results:

75cm: 1st, Anna McCaldin (Jack), 2nd, Alex Turley (Summer), 3rd, Caitlin Brown (Limited Edition), 4th, Lily Tapprest (Tinka), 5th, Claire Brown (Peter Perfect)

90cm: 1st, Liz Wilson (Snowball), 2nd, Darragh Hanlon (Cashel Bay Native), 3rd, Ellie McMullan (Lilly), 4th, Katelyn Thomas (Goldie) 5th Amy Shilliday (Mouse)

1m: 1st Andrew Turley (Sam), 2nd Peter Murdock (Dun and Dusted) and 3rd Ellie Parkhill (Mac)