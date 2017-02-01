Jump Cross takes off at Lisbane Farm

There was another fantastic day’s action at the Lisbane Farm Jump Cross with a huge turn out, great atmosphere and so much brilliant riding on display.

Organisers wish to thank sponsor Kingsfield Haylage and the wonderful team of helpers who kept everything running like clockwork.

Tina Berry and Ghost finished in the prizes in the 75cm class

The format of these classes is ideal for young and inexperienced horses or riders having their first taste of cross country. Competitors start off jumping four or five show jumps within the derby arena then head out onto the all weather cross country, where they can take their time around the course. Only the last section is against the clock, starting as they jump back into the arena.

To see videos of the course, follow Eric Pele Equestrian on Facebook.

The series continues on 4 and 18 February and 4 and 18 March. Starting time is 10am for the 75cm, noon for the 90cm and 2pm for the 1m class. Facilities are available to hire at £20 per horse for a schooling session. Group rates for lessons and clinics by arrangement with Eric on 07971 146 505.

Results:

Winner of the 75cm class local girl Katelyn Thomas riding Goldie

75cm: 1st, Katelyn Thomas (Goldie); 2nd Rachel Moore (Danny); 3rd Tina Berry (Ghost); 4th Charlotte Smiley (Comet); 5th Rachel McConnell (Jenny).

90cm: 1st Sophie Price (Molly); 2nd Rachel Moore (Millie); 3rd Rachel Moore (Alfie); 4th Amy Griffiths (Arial); 5th Nicola Wray (Lady Gray).

1m: 1st Lucy McIlroy (Sparky); 2nd Rebecca Loney (Lark); 3rd Cerys Howell (Lulu); 4th Joshua Russell (Visa Versum); 5th Jemma Parkhill (Harry).