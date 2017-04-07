Jumping league continues at Laurel View

The end of March and the fourth competition in the Spring Show Jumping League at Laurel View has already been run.

Time is just flying by and the points are clocking up nicely for the competitors in the Pounds for Points League, still a bit to go yet until the final on April 26, so the league winners are still anyone’s guess.

The competitors are improving week on week and below are listed the results from the third and fourth nights of the league.

To find out more about this league or the any of the other competitions, lessons or activities at Laurel View, look up www.laurelview.co.uk or ring 02890830649.

Results

Show Jumping League (3 of 8) - 22.3.17

45cm –1st Rab, Frances McLaughlin; 2nd Sparky, Finn Doherty.

55cm –1st William, Grace Handcock; 2nd Rab, Holly Hanvey; 3rd Marley, Jessica McClelland.

60cm – 1st May, Katelyn Irvine; 2nd Beechmount Reeba, Meaghann Crawford; 3rd Lily, Kai McAllister; 4th Silver, Amy-Lee Hanvey; 5th R.S.B., Alex Wallace.

70cm – 1st Lily, Kai McAllister; 2nd Matilda, Katelyn Irvine; 3rd Annie, Stephanie Farren; 4th R.S.B., Alex Wallace.

80cm – 1st Matilda, Katelyn Irvine.

90cm – 1st Billy, Rebecca McWhinney.

Show Jumping League (4 of 8) - 29.3.17

45cm –1st Rab, Frances McLaughlin; 2nd Guinness, Hayley Rolston; 3rd Roly, Ashley Wray; 4th Craigstown Saileach, Louise Wylie; 5th Sparky, Finn Doherty.

55cm –1st William, Grace Handcock; 2nd Dapple, Holly Ross; 3rd Rab, Holly Hanvey.

60cm – 1st Dapple, Holly Ross; 2nd Beechmount Reeba, Meaghann Crawford; 3rd Guinness, Amy-Lee Hanvey.

70cm – 1st Dixie, Michael Quinn.

80cm – 1st Dixie, Michael Quinn; 2nd Lily, Alison Larkham.

90cm – 1st Billy, Rebecca McWhinney; 2nd Lily, Alison Larkham.