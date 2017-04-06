Knotts Bakery continues to sponsor Young Event Horse Championship

The RUAS has announced that Knotts Bakery is continuing their sponsorship of the Young Event Horse Championship at Balmoral Show 2017.

There will be four year old and five year old classes which aim to identify high calibre horses bred in Ireland with the potential to become top class eventers.

The Knotts Bakery Young Event Horse Championship has been received very well at Balmoral Show and provides a recognised platform for breeders and producers to display their quality young stock and compete for the coveted winning titles.

Knotts Bakery is a local family owned craft bakery and coffee shop established in 1979. They have three shops operating in Newtownards, Holywood and Lisburn Road, Belfast.

Andrew Getty, Knotts Bakery, commented: “We are delighted to be involved with the 2017 Young Event Horse Championship. It is a class which continues gaining creditability in showcasing potential top class eventers. We are excited to continue our sponsorship and are looking forward to seeing quality entrants at the show in May.”

The Knotts Bakery sponsored Championship will be held on Thursday 11th and Friday 12th May with qualifiers getting underway yesterday (4th April) at the Meadows Equestrian Centre.

Upcoming qualifying events are as follows:

11th April – Gransha Equestrian Centre; 18th April – Ravensdale Equestrian Centre; 25th April – Lusk Equestrian Centre.

For full details consult the Balmoral Show Prize Schedule which is available online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk.

To keep up to date with 2017 Balmoral Show news check out the website www.balmoralshow.co.uk, Facebook: Balmoral Show and Twitter: @balmoralshow.