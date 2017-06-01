League action continues as riders target August prizes

The summer 11-week showjumping League at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough, got off to a great start on Friday, May 19.

Classes run from cross poles through to 90cm and everyone gets two rounds regardless of faults. There are rosettes for every competitor.

To qualify for prizes in the final at the end of August, horse and rider combinations must compete at six qualifying nights and the final.

The showjumping League continues on Fridays 9th, 16th and 23rd June, 7th, 21st, 28th July, 11th, 18th and 25th August, starting at 6pm with cross poles followed by the 50cm, 60, 70 and 80cm and 90cm (allow half hour per class for start times).

The Jump Challenge League also continues on Sundays 4th June, 2nd July, 6th August and 3rd September.

The cross country course is now open for schooling by appointment, just contact Lucy. There is a discounted rate of just £8 per horse for anyone wishing to school cross country on a Friday evening after their showjumping round during the Summer Showjumping League.

For more information checkout www.mill-yard.co.uk or contact Lucy at lucy@mill-yard.co.uk or 07790 625 794.

Double clear results:

Cross Poles: Alfie Adair on Smithy, Holly Carville on Socks, Holly Carville on Tigger

50cm: Holly Carville on Tigger, Nicola Howarth on Cruz

60cm: Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle, Clare Orr on Denny

70cm: Claire Stevenson on Winston II

80cm: (no clears)

90cm: Beth Taylor on Lockstowns Luvli.