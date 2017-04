League concludes at Mossvale

Sunday, April 9, saw Mossvale’s Dressage League come to a close.

Thanks go to Claire Sedgeman for judging each week and giving positive feedback for each rider to go home and work on and improve for future events.

Julia Herron on Solitaire winning the Prelim class

Organisers offer their congratulations to everyone who attended, to all Mossvale helpers and Lisa for organising the league.

Results

Class 1 Intro: 1st, Erin Barlow on Sandi; 2nd, Amelia Wheeler on Beltoy Kizzara; 3rd, Barbara McMurray on Rocco Banana Man; 4th, Rebecca Fletcher on Jack; 5th, Poppy Hepburn on Kandi.

Overall result: 1st, Amelia Wheeler on Beltoy Kizzara; 2nd, Barbara McMurray on Rocco Banana Man; 3rd, Erin Barlow on Sandi; 4th, Rebecca Fletcher on Jack; 5th, Poppy Hepburn on Kandi.

Class 2 - Prelim: 1st, Julia Herron - Solitaire; 2nd, Victoria Wray - Ben; 3rd, Abby Cummiskey - Blackjack; 4th, Anna White - Rosemount Roulette; 5th, Rosie Herron - Biscuit; 6th, Kate Russell - Toffee; 7th, Erin Barlow - Sandi; 8th, Barbara McMurray - Rocco Banana Man; 9th, Carol Moorehead - Ula; 10th, James Hepburn - Star.

Overall result: 1st, Julia Herron - Solitaire; 2nd, Barbara McMurray - Rocco Banana Man; 3rd, Anna White - Rosemount Roulette; 4th, Victoria Wray - Ben; 5th, Erin Barlow - Sandi; =6th, Rosie Herron - Biscuit; James Hepburn - Star.