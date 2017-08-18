League continues at Mill Yard

Have your say

The Summer Showjumping League at Mill Yard Equestrian Centre, Anahilt, Hillsborough, continued on Friday 7th, 21st and 28th July.

Classes run from cross poles through to 90cm and everyone gets two rounds regardless of faults. There are rosettes for everyone whether you are clear or not.

Competing in Class 3, Ali Molyneaux on Diamond

To qualify for prizes in the final at the end of August, horse and rider combinations must compete at six qualifying nights and the final.

Many thanks to Nomad PhotographyNI for covering this recent event.

The showjumping League continues on Fridays 11th, 18th and 25th August, starting at 6pm with cross poles followed by the 50cm, 60, 70 and 80cm and 90cm (allow half hour per class for start times).

The Jump Challenge League also continues on Sunday, September 3.

Competing in Class 4, Judith Auten on Kevin

The cross country course is now open for schooling by appointment for £15 per horse, just contact Lucy. There is a discounted rate of just £8 per horse for anyone wishing to school cross country on a Friday evening after their showjumping round during the Summer Showjumping League.

For more information checkout www.mill-yard.co.uk or contact Lucy at lucy@mill-yard.co.uk or 07790625794.

Results

Double clear results for Friday 7th July 2017

Cross poles: Jessica McConville on Connie

50cm: Vivienne Andrews on Sarah’s Pebbles, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Anna Campbell on Nibbles

60cm: Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle, Anna Campbell on Nibbles

70cm: Lara McComb on Ellie, Kaitlyn Kearns on Jacob, Claire Stevenson on Winston, Claire Tollerton on Fuzzy, Beth Taylor on Ava

80cm: Barbara Kearns on Kawliga, Beth Taylor on Duchess, Christine Hooks on Connie, Claire Stevenson on Winston

90cm: Rebecca Hooks on Penny, Jenny Nixon on Presley

Double clear results for Friday 21st July 2017

Cross poles: Ali Molyneaux on Diamond

50cm: Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Jessica McConville on Connie, Anna Campbell on Nibbles, Ali Molyneaux on Diamond

60cm: Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle, Anna Campbell on Nibbles, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Ellie McClean on George, Sophie Moore on Buster

70cm: Lara McComb on Skip, Kaitlyn Kearns on Jacob, Sophie Moore on Buster, Beth Taylor on Ava

80cm: Beth Taylor on Duchess

90cm: (no clears)

Double clear results for Friday 28th July 2017

Cross poles: Ali Molyneaux on Diamond, Jack Cowan on Mr Woo, Jessica McConville on Connie

50cm: Vivienne Andrews on Sarah’s Pebbles, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Ali Molyneaux on Diamond

60cm: Kaitlyn Kearns on Puzzle, Anna Campbell on Nibbles, Rebecca Belshaw on Hector, Sarah Cowan on Take Two

70cm: Lara McComb on Ellie, Kaitlyn Kearns on Jacob, Beth Taylor on Ava, Claire Stevenson on Winston, Judith Auten on Kevin

80cm: Beth Taylor on Duchess, Barbara Kearns on Kawliga

90cm: Beth Taylor on Lockstown Luvli.