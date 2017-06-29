League final at Ecclesville

The final of the third of Ecclesville’s Showjumping Leagues for 2017 was held on 23 June and it was again very competitive, as the numerous qualified combinations battled it out for the prizes.

With the new Super League underway the top six in each class also won valuable points as at the end of 2017, in each class from 60cm through to 1.10cm, a perpetual trophy will be awarded to rider and horse combination with the most points.

Jordana Mitchell and Nugget - winners of Turnout in 40cm class

The spectators were treated to great displays of showjumping as the competitors twisted and flew round Raymond Caldwell’s tricky courses! Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear had also kindly sponsored the Turnout Prizes for the final, so this was an added bonus for the riders and grooms.

The 40cm class had one young rider, Ceadaoin Currie, eligible to take first place and Jordana Mitchell riding Nugget won the first of the turnout prizes of the evening.

The winner of the 60cm was a delighted Caitlin Kelly riding Blondie. Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry had a flawless and speedy round and claimed the winning rosette in the 70cm class. Freya Sayle and the very nippy, Balford, were on fine form as they were awarded the red ribbon in both the 80cm and 90cm classes.

To round off a very entertaining evening of jumping, the winner of the 1m class was Joan Maxwell riding the consistent Roxy.

Ceadaoin Currie riding Pepper with her dad - winner of 40cm class

The Super League for 2017 is looking very interesting after three events. With several new combinations in the mix and leader-board has been given a good shake up.

In the 60cm class two talented riders share the top spot, Caitlin Kelly riding Blondie and Jessica Honeyman riding Star. The very consistent Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry have extended their lead in the 70cm class and she is just two points behind Freya Sayle and Balford in the 80cm class. This very exciting combination of Freya and Balford, also have a very healthy lead in the 90cm class. After three leagues, the leader in the 1m class is Barbara Coultar and Sorcha.

The organisers would like to thank all the many competitors who supported this league. Also sincere thanks to Raymond Caldwell, course builder, assisted by Malvern Moore, to Gillian Hynes for call–up, to Rachel Magee who assisted in the judges’ box and to Omagh Equestrian and Countrywear for sponsoring the Turnout prizes.

Results from 23 June:

40cm Class (Double Clears): Eunan Kelly and Bubbles; Cathal Donnelly and Dollar; Jordana Mitchell and Nugget (Turnout Prize).

60cm Class (Double Clears): Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Mercedes May and Cassie; Darragh Donnelly and Blondie; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Mollie Quinn and Rosie; Willow May and Cassie; Jordana Mitchell and Nugget; Lori Smith and Blue.

70cms (Double Clears): Sarah Boyle and Starry Night; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Chloe Mitchell and Charlie; Tia Smith and Minstrel; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Lucie-Ann Abbott and Rosie; Lucia Patterson and Freckles.

80cms (Double Clears): Zara-Jane Kelly and Robin; Chloe Mitchell and Charlie; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Freya Sayle and Cody; Darren Preston and Charlie; Emma Quigley and Perfect Promise; Sophie Wilson and Vanilla Ice; Azekia Gibb and Lady Valentine; Georgia Crawford and Tom Thumb; Freya Sayle and Balford

90cms (Double Clears): Freya Sayle and Balford; Clara Daly and Minstrel; Zara-Jane Kelly and Robin; Joan Maxwell and Roxy; Maeve McNally and Chico; Brendan Caldwell and Jet 2; Clara Daly and Mr Grey

1m (Double Clears): Joan Maxwell and Roxy; Brendan Caldwell and Jet 2

LEAGUE RESULTS:

40cm: 1st Ceadaoin Currie and Pepper.

60cm: 1st Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; 2nd Jessica Honeyman and Star; 3rd Darragh Donnelly and Blondie; 4th Molly Quinn and Rosie; 5th Willow May and Cassie (Turnout Prize); 6th Mercedes May and Cassie.

70cm: 1st Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; 2nd Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; 3rd Lucie-Ann Abbott and Rosie; 4th Sarah Boyle and Starry Night; 5th Chloe Mitchell and Charlie; 6th Jessica Honeyman and Star; Niamh Donnelly and Bluebell (Turnout prize)

80cm: 1st Freya Sayle and Balford; 2nd Zara-Jane Kelly and Robin; 3rd Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; 4th Freya Sayle and Cody; 5th Chloe Mitchell and Charlie; 6th Georgia Crawford and Tom Thumb; Gillian Hynes and Lola (Turnout Prize)

90cm: 1st Freya Sayle and Balford; 2nd Joan Maxwell and Roxy; 3rd Zara-Jane Kelly and Robin; 4th Maeve McNally and Chico; 5th Demo-Lee McKenna and Sammy; 6th Georgia Crawford and Tom Thumb; Emma Mooney and Barney (Turnout Prize)

1m: 1st Joan Maxwell and Roxy; 2nd Hollye Walker and Just Dandy; 3rd Demi-Lee McKenna and Sammy; 4th Barbara Coultar and Sorcha (Turnout prize)

The next league is scheduled to start on 18 August. For further details please contact Sandra on 07990 541 966 or Ecclesville on 028 8284 0591.