League final on the horizon at Ecclesville

Week four of Ecclesville’s Showjumping League allowed competitors their last chance to qualify for the prizes at the final on 23 June.

With some very speedy combinations qualified and being on great form, the organisers are anticipating a terrific evening of show-jumping. And with the super league points on offer too, it will be interesting to see how the leader board will look after this final.

Spectators are very welcome to come along and cheer on competitors. Everyone is welcome to come along and jump, whether they are qualified or not.

Results - June 9:

40cm Class (Double Clears): Tia Patterson and DK; Lexie Maguire and Snowflake; Jordana Mitchell and Nugget; Darcy Maguire and Jessie; Katie and Ria; Jodie and Mallon; Erin Johnston and Coco; Willow May and Sprinkles.

60cm Class (Double Clears): Darcy Maguire and Jessie; Jordana Mitchell and Nugget; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Darragh Donnelly and Blondie; Willow May and Cassie; Lexie Maguire and Snowflake; Sarah Sproule and Duke; Lori Smith and Blue.

70cms (Double Clears): Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Darragh Donnelly and Blondie; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie; Molly Quinn and Rosie; Freya Beales and Cassie; Emily- Jayne Browne and My Lucky Day; Lucy-Anne Abbott and Rosie; Clodagh Barry and Nia; Chloe Mitchell and Charlie; Lucia Patterson and Freckles.

80cms (Double Clears): Gillian Hynes and Lola; Chloe Mitchell and Charlie; Yasmine Patterson and DK; Maeve McNally and Chico; Zara-Jayne Kelly and Robin; Azeika Gibb and Lady Valentine; Lucy-Anne Abbott and Rosie; Hannah Jones and Rocket; Sophie Wilson and Vanilla Ice; Georgia Crawford and Tom Thumb; Lucy McCann and The Flea 2.

90cms (Double Clears): Hannah Jones and Rocket; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Zara-Jane Kelly and Robin; Freya Sayle and Abbey; Dreena Harron and Cruising Dynamite; Demi-Lee McKenna and Sammy; Hollye Walker and Just Dandy; Joan Maxwell and Roxy; Nora McCullagh and Hill Rose.

1m (Double Clears): Joan Maxwell and Roxy; Paul Baxter and The Country Way; Demi-Lee McKenna and Sammy.

1.10 (Double Clear): Freya Sayle and Abbey.

Results - June 16:

40cms (Double Clear): Ceadaoin Curry and Pepper.

60cms (Double Clears): Mercedes May and Cassie; Jessica Honeyman and Star; Darragh Donnelly and Blondie; Willow May and Cassie; Lexie Maguire and Snowflake; Caitlin Kelly and Blondie.

70cms (Double Clears): Jessica Honeyman and Star; Niamh Donnelly and Bluebell; Darragh Donnelly and Blondie; Sarah Boyle and Starry Night; Emily Marshall and Annie Mac; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Lucy-Anne Abbott and Rosie; Lori Smith and Blue; Chloe Mitchell and Charlie

80cms (Double Clears): Chloe Mitchell and Charlie; Darragh Donnelly and Blondie; Sarah Boyle and Starry Night; Tiana-Grace Abbott and Henry; Freya Sayle and Cody; Barbara Coultar and Sorcha; Sophie Wilson and Vanilla Ice; Azeika Gibb and Lady Valentine; Freya Sayle and Balford.

90cms (Double Clears): Freya Sayle and Balford; Zara-Jane Kelly and Robin; Sophie Wilson and Vanilla Ice; Molly-Kate Lambe and Socks.

1m (Double Clear): Clodagh Barry and Tia.

1.10 - No double clears.

Competitors are reminded that the same combination rider/pony must have competed in the same class for three out of the four weeks prior to the final to be eligible for prizes on 23 June. There is also a Turnout prize in each class, sponsored by Omagh Equestrian and Countywear.

This is the final of the third of the five scheduled leagues for 2017 and also the third opportunity for competitors to win points in the 2017 Super League.

For further information on the league or the Super League please contact Sandra on 07990 541 966 or Ecclesville Centre on 028 8284 0591.