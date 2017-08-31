Learning opportunity for new horse owners at Stranmillis

Business owner, Rita Seery MSc, BSc Equine Science, has many years’ experience in breeding, owning and working with horses and has a passion for passing on this knowledge.

To support new and prospective horse owners, parents of pony mad kids and anyone with an interest in horses, Rita has created a course as part of the Stranmillis Lifelong Learning programme, offering a good basis from which to start your horse knowledge journey.

The ‘Introduction to Horses and Horse care’ course will cover horse management, care, safety around horses, behaviour, feeding, grooming, horse health and preventative care and information regarding buying a horse or pony. This classroom based course is delivered over six weeks at Stranmillis University College, Belfast commencing Wednesday, 4th October 2017 at 7pm.

Rita is also offering an eight week course ‘Introduction to Equine Science’ through the Lifelong Learning programme at Stranmillis, commencing Wednesday, 31 January 2018 at 7pm. Plenty of time is given to discussion and any questions that students may have.

What about the History of the horse? ‘The Role of the Horse throughout History’ and ‘The War Horse through the Ages’ are a further two new courses available at Stranmillis University College and delivered by Rita Seery.

The Lifelong Learning programme offers a wide range of courses from Health and Leisure to Visual Art and Languages to Literature. For information contact: 028 9038 4345 or email: lifelong@stran.ac.uk.