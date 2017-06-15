Level 2 Diploma in Horse Care at Enniskillen Campus

The Level 2 Diploma in Horse Care is offered at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus. It is a one year course which includes five weeks of work placement, writes Kathryn Hazlett, Equine Lecturer, Enniskillen Campus.

The course includes a mixture of practical and theory, and covers a wide range of modules such as ‘Riding on the Flat’ or ‘Riding over Fences’, ‘Feeding and Watering Horses’, ‘Horse Tack and Clothing’, ‘Stable Duties’ and also ‘Principles of Horse Biology’.

One student who completed the Level 2 Diploma in Horse Care this year is Shannon Connor from Newcastle.

Shannon completed her five weeks work placement at Mount Pleasant Trekking Centre in Castlewellan. Shannon thoroughly enjoyed getting to put some of the skills and information she had learnt throughout the year to practice.

She also thought the placement was a great idea for getting hands on experience of how a yard is run and gave her a good insight into working in the equine industry.

Shannon is also hoping that she will be able to return next year to go on to the two year Level 3 Extended Diploma in Horse Care programme.

For further detail on the equine courses please visit the website at: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/study-at-cafre/course-finder/equine/