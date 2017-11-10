Loose jumping championship gets off to a flying start at Portmore

Portmore Equestrian Centre in Aghalee was the venue for the first qualifier of the Half Bred Horse Breeders Society’s three year old loose jumping championship on Wednesday 1st November.

The competition, now in its 22nd year, once again provided the large and appreciative crowd with an excellent display of the three year olds being produced with many and varied bloodlines on show.

Also thanks to John Gibson of Sporting Image for providing the photography cover on the evening and Drumhowen Stud for generously donating the winner’s rug.

The next qualifier is scheduled to take place at Mossvale Equestrian Centre on Wednesday 15th November, another opportunity for both spectators and buyers to view the talented horses on display.

Connell Hill Equestrian Centre is the venue for the third and final qualifier on Wednesday 29th November with the final due to take place on Wednesday 13rd December at Portmore Equestrian Centre with a prize fund of £1,000 on offer

The society would like to thank James McEvoy for generously giving his time to judge these three year olds. James was impressed by the standard shown and qualified 11 horses through to the final.

Results Portmore - November 1st:

1 Applemouth Sport Horses/Hiphop Q by Castlecomer Q out of Pallas Hip Hop By Nigrasine

2 Julie Bleakley and John McNiece/Oldstone Lord of Lisray by Lancelot out of Little Lon by Landfriese

3 Joe Galagher/Un-named by Cobra out of Pure Irish Malt by Maltstriker

=4 Brian Hutchinson/SRS Sensation by Emeral Vant Ruytershof out of Beauty Van de Panneberg by Vincenzo

=4 Joe Gallagher/Un-named by Shannondale Sarco St Ghyran out of Pat Clover by Ricardo Z

6 Hilary Furlonger/Un-named by OBOS quality 004 out of Jenny Gee by Puissance

=7 Darren Rodgers/Un-named by Riverland ROI out of Lola Sonador by Mountain Pearl

=7 Garth Nenthercote/RNH Rocky by Askoll Peter Pan out of RNH Elish by Ustinov

9 Harold Bunting/Moytown Pepper by Antaeus out of Alyssia by Flemming H

10 Lorraine Leavesley/Sherlock Opium by Hoeks Ludo W out of Crystal Dancer by Glad Dancer

11 Lorraine Leavesley/Emerald Sunshine by Emerald out of New Years Sindy by Taloubet DL

Further details can be obtained from Carole on 07887389606 or carole_greyabbey@yahoo.co.uk or through the Facebook page.